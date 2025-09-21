Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 06:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Embassy in US issues emergency number amid H-1B visa fee hike

Indian Embassy in US issues emergency number amid H-1B visa fee hike

With 71-72 per cent of H-1B visas going to Indians, the move has sparked concerns about its effects on Indian tech professionals and remittances

A senior US administration official clarified that the annual fee targets new H-1B visa petitions, not existing holders or renewals.

Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 6:22 AM IST

The Indian Embassy in the US on Saturday (local time) issued an emergency assistance number for Indian nationals seeking support after the US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing an annual fee of $100,000 on H-1B visa applications.

"Indian nationals seeking emergency assistance may call cell number +1-202-550-9931 (and WhatsApp). This number should be used only by Indian nationals seeking immediate emergency assistance and not for routine consular queries," The Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X.

According to the official, individuals currently holding H-1B visas, including those visiting India or abroad, don't need to rush back to the US before Sunday or pay the steep $100,000 fee.

"Those who are visiting or leaving the country, or visiting India, don't need to rush back before Sunday or pay the $100,000 fee. $100,000 is only for new and not current existing holders," the official told ANI.

The Indian government has advised all its Missions/ Posts to extend all possible help to Indian nationals who are travelling back to the US in the next 24 hours or so.

The government said on Saturday that the full implications of the US decision to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications are being studied by all concerned, including the Indian industry, and that the measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families.

In a statement regarding restrictions to the US H1B visa programme, Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward.

"The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program," the statement.

"Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward," it added.

"Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India. Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries," it said.

"This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 6:22 AM IST

