Indian-origin eminent mathematician Dr T N Subramaniam dies in US

The then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also met him personally while on tour and encouraged him to be innovative and do things that the country could be proud of him

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan. Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

Dr T N Subramaniam, an eminent mathematician of Indian origin and creator of Route One company & server for General Motors, passed away in Michigan on Tuesday. He was 76.
Subramaniam, who migrated to the US in 1979, was renowned in academic circles in India and the US. He leaves behind him a rich legacy of mathematical models and theories for the world of maths. He taught Maths at Philadelphia university for some years and then shifted to Oakland where he taught for several years.
Later, he founded the Route One company for the automotive manufacturing company, which handles auto-financing for all GM cars and GPS systems. He was the architect of the server for the site for General Motors in Troy, Michigan, in the US.
The then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also met him personally while on tour and encouraged him to be innovative and do things that the country could be proud of him.
Subramaniam is survived by his wife, daughter, and son-in-law, who work for the Biden administration in the state of Maryland in the US.
He also leaves behind his only younger brother, TN Ashok, International Blogger of TNA Talk and former Editor (Economics) of Press Trust of India.

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

