Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Indian-origin entrepreneur killed by homeless fellow Indian on Texas bus

Indian-origin entrepreneur killed by homeless fellow Indian on Texas bus

An Indian man fatally stabbed 30-year-old Akshay Gupta on a bus in Austin, Texas. The attack was unprovoked, and Kandel later admitted to the crime, citing a resemblance to his uncle

Caption: Victim Akshay Gupta (Photo courtesy: kxan.com/Noopur Gupta)

Victim Akshay Gupta | (Photo courtesy: kxan.com/Noopur Gupta)

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a horrific public murder, Akshay Gupta, a 30-year-old Indian-origin man who was the co-founder of a health startup, was stabbed to death by a fellow Indian in a public bus in Austin, Texas on the evening of May 14.
 
Police and emergency medical services responded to a shoot/stab call of someone being stabbed on a bus. When officers arrived at the crime scene, they found Gupta with injuries to his body.
 
The Austin Police Department said that life-saving measures were performed, but Gupta was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
 
The suspect of the crime was identified as 31-year-old Deepak Kandel. Investigations revealed that Kandel was sitting next to Gupta on the bus when, without provocation, he stabbed his fellow passenger in the neck. CBS Austin reported that Kandel has a long arrest history but has never been prosecuted. 
 

Also Read

Elon Musk, Musk

Voters approve Musk's plan to establish Starbase as his own city in Texas

Elon Musk, Musk

Elon Musk plans to build a city near SpaceX site. But locals aren't happy

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Indian student killed in Texas hit-and-run just weeks before graduation

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens sanctions, tariffs on Mexico over Texas water dispute

Holi

Texas passes first-ever Holi resolution, 3rd US state to recognise festival

 
According to KXAN network, CCTV video showed Gupta “sitting in the back portion of the bus looking down and not speaking with anyone. Without provocation, the suspect… is seen raising a butcher style knife above his head” and stabbing Gupta.
 
After the driver stopped the bus, Kandel exited the vehicle with the other passengers and walked away. Patrol officers tracked down Kandel soon after and detained him. The suspect admitted to stabbing Gupta because he resembled Kandel's uncle.
 
Kandel was booked into the Travis County Jail and has been charged with 1st degree murder. According to CBS Austin television channel, court records revealed that Kandel has an extensive arrest history, including serious offenses, with prosecutors declining to prosecute him multiple times. Local channel KXAN reported that Kandel, who is homeless, has a criminal history — mostly misdemeanors — going back to 2016.
 
According to the Travis County database, CBS Austin reported, Kandel has been arrested more than a dozen times, with prosecutors declining to prosecute him four times, filing no charges twice, and dismissing his case three other times.
 
"For officers, this whole situation is indicative of the frustration that everybody feels," Michael Bullock, President of the Austin Police Association, was quoted as saying. "We put in the work, we go out there, we try to hold people accountable, and then prosecutors do absolutely nothing."
 

More From This Section

smartphone manufacturing

Chinese smartphone exports to US decline to lowest level since 2011

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO members back resolution for global pact to prevent future pandemics

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk confirms commitment to remain Tesla CEO for the next five years

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump to make Golden Dome announcement on Tuesday, says US official

CATL at Hong Kong exchange

Chinese EV battery maker CATL debuts on Hong Kong exchange, raises $4.6 bn

Topics : Texas Indian Murder

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon