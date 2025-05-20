Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Prosus CEO Bloisi visits India to launch flagship 'Luminate' event series

Prosus CEO Bloisi visits India to launch flagship 'Luminate' event series

Bengaluru hosts Prosus's inaugural Luminate forum as the firm strengthens its ties with India's tech ecosystem and explores AI, digital commerce, and frontier tech

Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi

Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi | File Image

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fabricio Bloisi, Group CEO of global technology investor Prosus, is visiting India this week to attend the company’s inaugural Prosus Luminate event series. The first edition, held in Bengaluru, brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders to discuss emerging trends at the intersection of commerce, capital, and technology.
 
“Luminate is where we bring together the brightest ideas and the boldest builders—not just to talk about the future, but to shape it,” said Fabricio Bloisi, Group CEO, Prosus. 
Set against a decade-long backdrop of deep investment and ecosystem-building in India, Prosus Luminate serves as a new platform for global dialogue and discovery, tailored to the country’s most pressing opportunities and transformative ideas.
 

Also Read

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

Abu Dhabi's G42 partners Mistral AI on next-gen AI for Global South

Cars

Minus Zero unveils India's first AI-based end-to-end autopilot system

artificial intelligence, AI doctor, AI in health

World's first AI medical clinic opens in Saudi Arabia with Dr Hua system

Nvidia, Nvidia Chips

Nvidia to ship new AI chip for China, plans to set up centre in Shanghai

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple's AI ambitions in China provoke resistance from Trump administration

 
The event this week is positioned as a premier forum to explore the transformative impact of technology on industries, societies, and economies. As a key market for Prosus, India was chosen as the launchpad for the series, reflecting the company’s commitment to supporting and amplifying the country’s dynamic digital ecosystem.
 
The day-long event features keynote addresses, unscripted panels, immersive showcases, and curated networking zones—all designed to facilitate meaningful conversations that shape markets and mindsets.
 
“India represents one of the most exciting frontiers in global tech and entrepreneurship. As a long-term partner to Indian founders and ecosystems, Prosus is anchoring Luminate here to spotlight the ingenuity, ambition, and global relevance of Indian innovation—and to catalyse new conversations that will define the next decade of growth,” said Ashutosh Sharma, Head of India Investments at Prosus. 
 
Prosus supports leading lifestyle and e-commerce brands across Europe, India, and Latin America. Its portfolio spans sectors including food delivery, digital payments, classifieds, travel, and mobility. In India, the firm has invested in companies such as Swiggy, Meesho, Byju’s, Captain Fresh, and Urban Company.
 
Prosus continues to explore emerging opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence, digital commerce, and frontier technologies, including robotics, drones, and synthetic biology.

More From This Section

Premiumtelecom services, Telecom industry, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India

Fixed wireless access gets strong signal in India's rural heartland

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

India will see fastest satcom rollout, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

travel, tourism

India-Pakistan tensions: Visa applications to Türkiye, Azerbaijan fall 42%

spectrum

Lack of 6 GHz spectrum to cripple 5G expansion, telcos to tell govt

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta chairman

Vedanta Chairman Agarwal calls for safeguard duty on aluminium imports

Topics : Artificial intelligence Indian startups Swiggy Zomato Meesho

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon