Home / World News / Texas passes first-ever Holi resolution, 3rd US state to recognise festival

Texas passes first-ever Holi resolution, 3rd US state to recognise festival

The resolution was introduced by Senator Sarah Eckhardt and passed just ahead of Holi celebrations on March 14

Holi

Texas becomes the third US state after Georgia and New York to formally recognise Holi (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Houston
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Texas Senate has passed its first-ever resolution recognising Holi, officially acknowledging the Hindu festival of colours as a significant cultural celebration.

With this move, Texas becomes the third US state after Georgia and New York to formally recognise Holi.

The resolution was introduced by Senator Sarah Eckhardt and passed just ahead of Holi celebrations on March 14. It highlights Holi's cultural and spiritual significance, celebrating spring, renewal, unity, and the triumph of good over evil.

"The origins of this jubilant festival can be traced back many millennia, and the holiday is recognised and celebrated throughout the world by people of all backgrounds who relate to the festival's themes of love, renewal, and progress," the resolution states.

 

The Senate also emphasised Holi's role in strengthening community bonds and enriching Texas's cultural diversity.

Consul General of India in Houston, DC Manjunath, told PTI, This is a proud and historic moment for Texas. The recognition of Holi by the State Senate affirms our commitment to diversity, unity, friendship, and cultural heritage. We thank Senator Sarah Eckhardt and all those who made this resolution possible. Holi's message of unity and renewal resonates across communities, and we are honoured to see it formally celebrated in our state.

The resolution was supported by the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), which worked closely with Senator Eckhardt's office.

HAF representatives and members of the Hindu American community were present in the Senate gallery during the reading.

In a statement, HAF said, "Texas Senate passes its FIRST-EVER Holi resolution! @SarahEckhardt TX makes history as Texas becomes the third state after Georgia and New York to recognise Holi, celebrating unity, colour, and the spirit of unity and friendship."  The resolution marks a key milestone in recognising the growing cultural contributions of the Indian American community across Texas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Holi holi celebrations Texas

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon