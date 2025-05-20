Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 10:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Chinese smartphone exports to US decline to lowest level since 2011

Chinese smartphone exports to US decline to lowest level since 2011

Investors fear a global trade war that would erode some of the US-China bilateral trade that reached $690 billion in 2024, decimating industries and raising prices for consumers

smartphone manufacturing

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Andy Lin and Vlad Savov
  Chinese shipments of Apple Inc.’s iPhone and other mobile devices to the US dived to their lowest levels since 2011 in April, underscoring how the threat of US tariffs choked off the flow of big-ticket goods between the world’s two largest economies. 
Smartphone exports slid 72 per cent to just under $700 million last month, sharply outpacing an overall 21 per cent drop in Chinese shipments to the US, detailed customs data showed on Tuesday. That highlighted the way the Trump administration’s tariffs campaign — peaking with 145 per cent levies on Chinese goods — is disrupting tech supply chains and diverting electronics elsewhere. 
 
Investors fear a global trade war that would erode some of the US-China bilateral trade that reached $690 billion in 2024, decimating industries and raising prices for consumers. Tensions remain high: Beijing this week accused the Trump administration of undermining recent trade talks in Geneva by pursuing sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co.’s artificial intelligence chips. 
Last year, the three biggest US imports from China were smartphones, laptops and lithium-ion batteries, while liquid petroleum gas, oil, soybeans, gas turbines, and machines to make semiconductors were some of the most valuable US exports to China.

Also Read

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Nothing unveils full design, AI features ahead of launch

Apple, Apple iphone

Apple airlifted iPhones worth $2 bn from India in Mar to beat Trump tariffs

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

Trump exempts China-made smartphones, chips from reciprocal tariff plan

Alcatel

Alcatel to invest $30 mn to relaunch smartphone business in India

PremiumDonald Trump

Trump's tariffs: Mobile makers assembling phones in India set to gain

 
The value of phone component exports to India — home to Apple’s biggest iPhone production base outside of China — roughly quadrupled over the course of the past year, according to China’s General Administration of Customs. 
Apple has accelerated a shift of production to India, though Trump recently criticized that practice and urged Apple to bring iPhone manufacturing home. The device has never been produced in the US, a project that appears unfeasible at least in the short run.
 
 

More From This Section

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO members back resolution for global pact to prevent future pandemics

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk confirms commitment to remain Tesla CEO for the next five years

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump to make Golden Dome announcement on Tuesday, says US official

CATL at Hong Kong exchange

Chinese EV battery maker CATL debuts on Hong Kong exchange, raises $4.6 bn

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke

How a Maori haka protest brought New Zealand's Parliament to a halt

Topics : smartphone Exports trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon