Indian-origin student arrested in US for joining pro-Palestinian protests

An Indian-origin woman, enrolled at the esteemed Princeton University in the United States (US), is one of two students arrested during pro-Palestine protests on the campus, reports student and alumni newspapers.

Achinthya Sivalingan, hailing from Tamil Nadu, and Hassan Sayed were arrested after the protesters set up tents for an encampment in a university courtyard on early Thursday morning, according to the Princeton Alumni Weekly (PAW).

The duo faced charges of trespassing and have been "immediately barred from the campus," said Jennifer Morrill, a university representative, noting that setting up tents on the campus violated university policy.

However, they have not been evicted and will be permitted to reside in their accommodations, as confirmed by another university spokesperson, Michael Hotchkiss, to the Daily Princetonian.

Sivalingan is pursuing a Master's degree in Public Affairs in International Development at Princeton, while Sayed is a PhD candidate.

In an official statement, Morill said that the students had received "repeated warnings from the Department of Public Safety to cease the activity and leave the area" and now face disciplinary measures. She added that, subsequent to their apprehension, the remaining protesters "voluntarily" disassembled their camping equipment.

On Wednesday, the undergraduate students were cautioned against engaging in occupation and encampment activities via email, as reported by the Daily Princetonian.

According to the PAW, Princeton students, faculty, community members, and external participants participated in the demonstration. Adjacent to the protest site, large white tents were set up for forthcoming reunions and other gatherings.

One student, identified only as Urvi, termed the arrests "violent," mentioning that the students were handcuffed with zip ties. However, the university disputed this, asserting that no force was applied by the officers during the arrests, which occurred without resistance.

Pro-Palestine demonstrations have stirred prominent US universities, with thousands of students converging on their campuses to voice opposition to the Gaza deaths due to Israeli military actions.

Originating at Columbia University in New York, the protests have now spread to colleges nationwide, witnessing hundreds of students confronting law enforcement and raising pro-Palestine slogans. The demonstrators have been urging their universities to divest from entities profiting from the Gaza conflict and advocating for an immediate ceasefire.