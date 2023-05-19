close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, releasing lava 24 times in a day

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupted, releasing lava 24 times to the southwest throughout the day, said the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG)

IANS Jakarta
LAVA, volcano

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 7:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupted, releasing lava 24 times to the southwest throughout the day, said the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

Located on the border of the provinces of Central Java and Yogyakarta, Mount Merapi is now at the third dangerous level, said Mount Merapi monitoring post officer Yulianto on Thursday.

Authorities have recommended people not to stay within a radius of five km in the southwest and three km in the southeast sectors of the summit, to avoid volcanic ash and ejected material, Xinhua news agency reported.

The danger zone includes rivers originating from Merapi, on which cold lava flows.

--IANS

int/khz/

Also Read

Lava Blaze 5G to get Android 13, quarterly software updates for 2 years

Lava Blaze 5G gets 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage: Know price, specs

Lava Blaze 2 smartphone goes on sale on Amazon India: Unboxing, specs, more

Semeru volcano erupts in Indonesia's Java island, residents evacuated

Lava Blaze 5G phone's 6GB RAM variant goes on sale with introductory offers

1 person killed, 3 injured in motorcycle bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

Punjab police to send delegation to search Imran's home in Lahore: Minister

Kishida, Biden meet ahead of G7 in Hiroshima amid protests, tight security

Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload 2-hr-long videos: Musk

WHO recommends new Covid-19 shots should target only XBB variants

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indonesia volcano

First Published: May 19 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, releasing lava 24 times in a day

LAVA, volcano
1 min read

1 person killed, 3 injured in motorcycle bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

Photo: Wikipedia
1 min read

Twitter allows verified users to upload 2-hour long videos on platform

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Web Exclusive

F&O Strategy: Go for Bull Spread on Bank Nifty, recommends HDFC Securities

stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas
1 min read

Kishida, Biden meet ahead of G7 in Hiroshima amid protests, tight security

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Rafale Nadal
2 min read

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Why Fed rate-hike pause may not be good for stocks as Wall Street hopes?

US Federal Reserve
2 min read

Blackstone to pay up to $550 million to acquire diamond grading firm IGI

Blackstone Inc.
2 min read

ADB approves $300 mn loan to improve transport connectivity in Nepal

ADB pumps $175 million in Mytrah Energy
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon