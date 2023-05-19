close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Punjab police to send delegation to search Imran's home in Lahore: Minister

A senior Punjab govt official said that the Punjab police will send a delegation to search Imran Khan's house in Lahore on Friday to apprehend "terrorists" allegedly holed up in his residence

Press Trust of India Lahore
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 6:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A senior Punjab government official on Thursday said that the Punjab police will send a delegation to search Imran Khan's house in Lahore on Friday to apprehend "terrorists" allegedly holed up in his residence after seeking permission from the former prime minister.

The delegation would be led by the commissioner of Lahore. The team will set a time with Imran and then search his house in the presence of cameras, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said.

The minister, in an interview with Geo News further stated that police contingents, of nearly 400 cops, would also accompany the delegation to arrest terrorists holed up there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ex-Pak PM Imran reaches HC to seek bail in cases related to violence

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

Lahore police leaves for Islamabad for Ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Pak's anti-terrorism court grants interim bail to Imran Khan in 3 cases

Kishida, Biden meet ahead of G7 in Hiroshima amid protests, tight security

Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload 2-hr-long videos: Musk

WHO recommends new Covid-19 shots should target only XBB variants

In Twitter case, US Supreme Court protects companies from terrorism

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 19 2023 | 6:54 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Punjab police to send delegation to search Imran's home in Lahore: Minister

Imran Khan
1 min read

Kishida, Biden meet ahead of G7 in Hiroshima amid protests, tight security

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
2 min read

Sebi mulls streamlining regulatory framework for FVCI registration

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

Byju's
4 min read

RITES profit after tax increases 6.5% to Rs 138 cr in March quarter

RITES logo
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Rafale Nadal
2 min read

US approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Tahawwur Rana
4 min read

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Why Fed rate-hike pause may not be good for stocks as Wall Street hopes?

US Federal Reserve
2 min read

Blackstone to pay up to $550 million to acquire diamond grading firm IGI

Blackstone Inc.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon