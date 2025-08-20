Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / NATO defence chiefs discuss Ukraine security guarantees in virtual meet

NATO defence chiefs discuss Ukraine security guarantees in virtual meet

Trump is trying to steer Putin and Zelenskyy toward a settlement more than three years after Russia invaded its neighbour, but there are major obstacles

US Gen Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's supreme allied commander Europe, will take part in the talks, Dragone said on social platform X. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NATO defence chiefs were due to hold a virtual meeting Wednesday, a senior alliance official said, as countries pushing for an end to Russia's war on Ukraine devise possible future security guarantees for Kyiv that could help forge a peace agreement.

Italian Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of NATO's Military Committee, said that 32 defence chiefs from across the alliance would hold a video conference as a US-led diplomatic push seeks to end the fighting.

US Gen Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's supreme allied commander Europe, will take part in the talks, Dragone said on social platform X.

US President Donald Trump met last Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and on Monday hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and prominent European leaders at the White House. Neither meeting delivered concrete progress.

 

Trump is trying to steer Putin and Zelenskyy toward a settlement more than three years after Russia invaded its neighbour, but there are major obstacles. They include Ukraine's demands for Western-backed military assurances to ensure Russia won't mount another invasion in coming years.

We need strong security guarantees to ensure a truly secure and lasting peace, Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post Wednesday after Russian missile and drone strikes hit six regions of Ukraine overnight.

Kyiv's European allies are looking to set up a force that could backstop any peace agreement, and a coalition of 30 countries, including European nations, Japan and Australia, have signed up to support the initiative.

Military chiefs are figuring out how that security force might work. The role that the US might play in is unclear. Trump on Tuesday ruled out sending US troops to help defend Ukraine against Russia.

Russia has repeatedly said that it would not accept NATO troops in Ukraine.

Attacks on civilian areas in Sumy and Odesa overnight into Wednesday injured 15 people, including a family with three small children, Ukrainian authorities said.

Zelenskyy said the strikes only confirm the need for pressure on Moscow, the need to introduce new sanctions and tariffs until diplomacy works to its full potential.

Topics : NATO Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Zelenskyy Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

