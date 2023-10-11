International Girl Child Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes

International Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on October 11 to promote girl empowerment and to seek their human rights as the future of our society. As per the United Nations, the current year's objective is to unite adolescent girls with the advocates for their rights, including UN leaders, NGOs, enterprises, and governments.

The 2023 event will be sponsored by UNICEF and Plan International, and it focuses on envisioning a society where girls effectively influence government policies, business practices and research priorities. For this objective to become a reality, there should be widespread support and committed investment.

International Day of the Girl Child: History

In 1995 at The World Conference on Women in Beijing, countries collectively adopted the Beijing announcement and Platform for Action – the most progressive blueprint ever for promoting the privileges of women as well as young girls. As per the United Nations, the Beijing Declaration is the first to specifically affirm girls’ rights.

On December 19, 2011, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted Resolution 66/170 to announce October 11 as the International Day of the girl child or International Girl Child Day, to highlight women and girls’ rights and the unique challenges they face all over the globe.

What is the theme of this year’s International Girl Child Day?

The theme for the International Girl Child Day 2023 is, "Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being". The goal is to make an essential moment that focuses and raises the voices of girls while encouraging those in places of true power to improve their monetary help for girls' privileges.

The theme event will serve as an example of a world where women and girls have the valuable chance to impact government strategy, policy and spending to inform the principles and rules that organisations must follow and to decide the needs for new research and developments.

What is the importance of the International Day of the Girl Child?

Teenage girls reserve the option to be protected, educated, and lead a healthy life during their critical early stages and as they mature into women. Because if supported, they can possibly turn into the empowered young ladies of the present and the upcoming workers, mothers, household heads, entrepreneurs, mentors, and political leaders.

Discussing the significance of supporting fairer openings for girls and enhancing their voices, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated, "Women and girls can lead us to a fairer future...let us amplify girls' voices, and recommit to working together to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive."

In the meantime, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) exemplify a guide for sustainable development. Accomplishing gender equality and women's empowerment is essential to these 17 objectives.

Happy International Day of the Girl Child: Quotes

• “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders.” – Sheryl Sandberg.

• “A wise woman wishes to be no one’s enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone’s victim.” – Maya Angelou.

• “If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher.

• “If you really want to fly, just harness your power to your passion. Honour your calling. Everybody has one. Trust your heart and success will come to you” – Oprah Winfrey.

• “My mother always told me, ‘hide your face, people are looking at you. I would reply, ‘it does not matter; I am also looking at them’.” – Malala Yousafzai.