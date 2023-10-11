close
Sensex (0.64%)
66503.90 + 424.54
Nifty (0.56%)
19800.55 + 110.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
5946.65 + 67.20
Nifty Midcap (1.01%)
40693.70 + 408.20
Nifty Bank (0.68%)
44660.10 + 299.95
Heatmap

Putin blames US for Middle East crisis, advocates two-State solution

Putin also expressed concern about Washington's pressure on both sides, suggesting it was an attempt to impose "unilateral solutions" without considering the core interests of the Palestinian people

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 9:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticised the United States for its role in the ongoing Middle East crisis, triggered by the surprise Hamas attack in southern Israel, RT reported.
Putin stated, "I believe many would agree with me that it is a glaring example of the failures of the US Middle East policies. They tried to monopolize the peace settlement but unfortunately paid no attention to searching for compromises that would be acceptable for both parties," according to RT.
RT is a Russian state-controlled international news television network funded by the Russian government.
Putin also expressed concern about Washington's pressure on both sides, suggesting it was an attempt to impose "unilateral solutions" without considering the core interests of the Palestinian people, including the creation of an independent Palestinian nation-state as outlined in UN Security Council resolutions.
The US "never took into account the core interests of the Palestinian people," Putin claimed.
Putin's remarks came during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani in Moscow.
He also emphasised the need to prioritise minimising harm to civilians on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as reported by RT.
Senior Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have also blamed the US for the renewed hostilities. Lavrov proposed that the quartet of Middle East mediators, which includes the US, Russia, the EU, and the UN, should take a leading role in peace talks, suggesting that the US had sidelined this mechanism to "monopolise" its own interests.
Hamas, based in Gaza, launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, leading to a military response from Israel with the goal of obliterating Hamas.
While the US has pledged military support for Israel and called on other nations to condemn Hamas, Moscow has condemned all violence against civilians, regardless of the responsible party, and has advocated for a two-state solution as the path to genuine reconciliation, RT reported.

Also Read

Blinken to travel to Israel in display of US solidarity after Hamas attacks

Hamas attack is unadulterated evil unleashed on the world: US president

Israel responds to fire from Syria with artillery, mortar amid Hamas attack

Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip

Fraud trial: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet

Have recovered remaining parts of submersible that imploded: US Coast Guard

Biden interview in docs inquiry suggests sprawling probe near conclusion

Addictive, lures kids to destructive social media habits: Utah sues TikTok

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin Middle East US Russia Israel-Palestine

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Palestine conflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniIndian EconomyPAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon