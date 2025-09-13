Investigators looking for possible collaborators in Kirk killing: Utah AG

By Madlin Mekelburg and Joe Mathieu
Utah Attorney General Derek Brown said investigators are “absolutely” going to try to identify any possible collaborators in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
“We’re looking for everything at this point,” Brown said Friday on Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power. “The information we have is still fairly limited.”
Law enforcement identified Tyler Robinson, 22, of Utah as the primary suspect in the killing. Robinson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder and is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail. Brown said formal charges are expected to be filed on Tuesday.
Brown said investigators are working to identify key information about communications Robinson may have had related to the shooting, including phone calls and text messages.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox and President Donald Trump both have called for the death penalty in the case. Brown said prosecutors will be discussing that option as they continue to review the evidence.
“We’re going to press charges and take this as far as we can from a legal standpoint and make sure justice is done,” he said.