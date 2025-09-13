Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Investigators looking for possible collaborators in Kirk killing: Utah AG

Investigators looking for possible collaborators in Kirk killing: Utah AG

Law enforcement identified Tyler Robinson of Utah as the primary suspect in the killing. Robinson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder and is being held without bail at the Utah County jail

A police officer walks toward the crime scene where Charlie Kirk was shot at the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah on Sept. 12, 2025

A police officer walks toward the crime scene where Charlie Kirk was shot at the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah on Sept 12, 2025 | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Madlin Mekelburg and Joe Mathieu
 
Utah Attorney General Derek Brown said investigators are “absolutely” going to try to identify any possible collaborators in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. 
“We’re looking for everything at this point,” Brown said Friday on Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power. “The information we have is still fairly limited.”
 
Law enforcement identified Tyler Robinson, 22, of Utah as the primary suspect in the killing. Robinson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder and is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail. Brown said formal charges are expected to be filed on Tuesday. 
 

Also Read

immigrants, illegal immigration, deported from US, deport

Judge orders Trump admin to update site, uphold TPS rights for Venezuelans

Marco Rubio

Rubio meets Qatar PM ahead of Israel visit as US balances ties with allies

Charlie Kirk

What to know about killing of Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA

Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil braces for new US sanctions after Bolsonaro conviction angers Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Best of BS Opinion: Is the US still a reliable ally to its friends?

 
Brown said investigators are working to identify key information about communications Robinson may have had related to the shooting, including phone calls and text messages.
 
Utah Governor Spencer Cox and President Donald Trump both have called for the death penalty in the case. Brown said prosecutors will be discussing that option as they continue to review the evidence.
 
“We’re going to press charges and take this as far as we can from a legal standpoint and make sure justice is done,” he said.

More From This Section

Bank of America, BoA

Bank of America revamps leadership ranks with eye on succession race

Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Iran, France near prisoner swap deal including woman held for posts on Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

Spain summons Israeli envoy over Netanyahu office remarks amid Gaza war row

Boeing

Boeing workers reject latest contract, extending strike at three US plants

Sushila Karki

Nepal dissolves Parl, sets elections for March 2026 under interim PM Karki

Topics : Donald Trump administration US gun shooting US gun control Gun rights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon