Home / World News / Brazil braces for new US sanctions after Bolsonaro conviction angers Trump

Brazil braces for new US sanctions after Bolsonaro conviction angers Trump

Trump said he was "very unhappy" with the conviction, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on his X account that the US government would "respond accordingly to this witch hunt"

Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro was convicted Thursday by a Supreme Court panel of an attempted coup aimed at keeping him in power following his October 2022 election defeat to Lula | Image: Bloomberg

AP Sao Paulo
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 6:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brazil braced Friday for possible new US sanctions linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro's conviction on coup charges, after the administration of President Donald Trump warned it would respond "accordingly."  Trump said he was "very unhappy" with the conviction, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on his X account that the US government would "respond accordingly to this witch hunt."  Brazil's Foreign Ministry called Rubio's comments an inappropriate threat that would not intimidate the government, adding that the country's judiciary is independent and that Bolsonaro was granted due process.

"Threats like the one made today by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a statement that attacks Brazilian authority and ignores the facts and compelling evidence in the case files, will not intimidate our democracy," Brazil's foreign office said on X.

 

Sen Rogrio Carvalho, the government leader in the Senate, told The Associated Press in a phone interview Friday that the administration of President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva has been expecting retaliation from the United States, and would move to cushion any blow to Brazilian businesses.

"The government already has a plan to support affected companies and mitigate losses from the tariffs. Brazil is aggressively seeking new markets to make up for a potential drop in exports to the United States," he said.

Bolsonaro was convicted Thursday by a Supreme Court panel of an attempted coup aimed at keeping him in power following his October 2022 election defeat to Lula.

Prosecutors cited Bolsonaro's history of casting doubt on the country's voting system, evidence that he discussed with top aides a possible emergency decree to suspend the election result and a riot in the capital after Lula was inaugurated.

Bolsonaro's defence called the case invalid, arguing that even if evidence suggested Bolsonaro discussed such a decree, he never issued one and instead ordered a transition to his elected successor.

Trump has called the trial a witchhunt, and in July announced a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian imported goods and explicitly linked the import tax to Bolsonaro's fate.

Just weeks later, the US Treasury Department placed sanctions on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the case and is seen by Bolsonaro as a personal foe.

Sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act typically are used against figures accused of human rights abuses.

Lula, in an interview Thursday with local TV Band, said any Trump threat to sanction Brazil was an arrogant denial of Brazil's right to judge its own crimes.

"A president of one country cannot interfere in the sovereign decisions of another country. If he chooses to take further action, that's his problem. We will respond as measures are taken," Lula said.

Christopher Garman of Eurasia Group told the AP that the White House is likely to extend Magnitsky sanctions to the other justices who convicted Bolsonaro and possibly their families.

"We are also keeping an eye on more tariffs, given Brazil's purchase of Russian diesel. But this is not something immediate," Garman said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Trump tariffs Donald Trump administration

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 6:32 AM IST

