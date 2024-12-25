Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 06:46 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran restores WhatsApp, Google Play access after bans during protests

Iran restores WhatsApp, Google Play access after bans during protests

The report said the country's Supreme Council of Cyber Space made the decision in a meeting led by reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran, Iran flag

Iran has blocked access to various social media platforms over the years. Photo: Unsplash

AP Tehran
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 6:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran's government on Tuesday said it had lifted a ban on access to WhatsApp and Google Play after more than two years, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The report said the country's Supreme Council of Cyber Space made the decision in a meeting led by reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has vowed to remove restrictions on social media.

Iran's telecommunication minister Sattar Heshemi in a post on X called the decision a first step in removing restrictions and said the path will continue" indicating the possibility of unblocking other services.

Many people reached by The Associated Press across the capital, Tehran, and other cities said they had access to the services on computers but not yet on mobile phones.

 

WhatsApp has been the third most popular messaging platform in Iran after Instagram and Telegram.

The ban on WhatsApp and Google Play was put in place in 2022 during mass protests against the government over the death of a woman held by the country's morality police for allegedly violating the strictly enforced dress code. The protests calmed in 2023 after a crackdown by police and security forces that led to the death of hundreds of people and the imprisonment of thousands.

Iran has blocked access to various social media platforms over the years but many people in the country use proxies and VPNs to access them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

It's a simple but brutal equation: The number of people going hungry or otherwise struggling around the world is rising, while the amount of money the world's wealthiest nations are contributing toward helping them is dropping.

Global hunger crisis rises rapidly as major countries cut back on aid

Syngenta

Syngenta signs $ 4.5 bn sustainability-linked loan, Asia's largest in 2024

vietnam vaccine

Vietnam launches second trial over Covid-19 flight bribery scandal

nissan honda

Moody's sees Honda-Nissan deal as credit positive, flagrisks for Honda

Google

Apple seeks to defend Google's billion-dollar payments in search case

Topics : Iran whatsapp Google Pay Google Play apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Market TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon