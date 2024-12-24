Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 11:49 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Syngenta signs $ 4.5 bn sustainability-linked loan, Asia's largest in 2024

Syngenta signs $ 4.5 bn sustainability-linked loan, Asia's largest in 2024

Borrowers in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan have raised $57 billion-equivalent of such facilities so far this year, a 19% jump from the same period in 2023, Bloomberg-compiled data shows

Syngenta

Syngenta Group Co. signed a $4.5 billion sustainability-linked loan. | Picture: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Apple Ka Ying Li 
Agrochemicals giant Syngenta Group Co. signed a $4.5 billion sustainability-linked loan, according to a company statement on Monday, in Asia’s largest such dollar facility this year. 
The loan was upsized from an initial target of $3 billion following an over-subscription from a group of over 40 banks, including branches from mainland China and Singapore, said people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified discussing private matters. 
 
The latest loan will allow the Sinochem-owned company to improve its debt structure and maturity profile by replacing its short-term funding with long-term financing, a Syngenta spokesperson told Bloomberg News. 
 
 
The financing matches the record previously set by Syngenta in 2022, when it raised an inaugural $4.5 billion loan linked to environmental, social and governance metrics. It also underscores the increasing popularity of the instrument as companies in the region continue to boost their decarbonization efforts. 

Also Read

Jeff Rowe, CEO, Syngenta

India key market for Syngenta, focus on innovation for farmers: CEO Rowe

PremiumJeff Rowe, CEO, Syngenta

Syngenta may look to increase manufacturing under Make in India: CEO

Syngenta, crop protection

Syngeta India introduces 2 crop protection products for crops like rice

Credit Card

Credit Card spends fall sharply in November after festive October high

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Probing role of Canadian colleges, entities in human trafficking racket: ED

 
Borrowers in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan have raised $57 billion-equivalent of such facilities so far this year, a 19% jump from the same period in 2023, Bloomberg-compiled data shows. 
 
Bank of China Hong Kong and Credit Agricole SA were the sustainability structuring coordinators for Syngenta’s deal, which comprises three- and five-year tenors, the people said. The proceeds raised are for refinancing and general corporate purposes, the people added.
 
Credit Agricole declined to comment, while Bank of China didn’t respond to a request for comment.
 
In March this year, the company scrapped a $9 billion planned initial public offering in Shanghai. 
 
The company spokesman said Syngenta has no near-term plans to re-list, as it is “in a comfortable liquidity position in the short-to-medium term.” He added that the group has secured funding by issuing perpetual debt in the 2023 financial year. 

More From This Section

vietnam vaccine

Vietnam launches second trial over Covid-19 flight bribery scandal

nissan honda

Moody's sees Honda-Nissan deal as credit positive, flagrisks for Honda

Google

Apple seeks to defend Google's billion-dollar payments in search case

Iran, Iran flag

Iran denies allegations of using kids to hit Israeli targets in Europe

US Federal Reserve

Big banks, business groups sue US Federal Reserve over annual stress tests

Topics : Syngenta Corporate fundraising loan ESG Notesgen Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Market TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon