Home / World News / Iran signals fast trials, executions for protesters despite Trump warning

Iran signals fast trials, executions for protesters despite Trump warning

Trump repeatedly has warned that the United States may take military action over the killing of peaceful protesters, just months after it bombed Iranian nuclear sites

iran protest

The comments from Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei come as activists had warned hangings of those detained could come soon | Image Credit: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The head of Iran's judiciary signaled Wednesday there would be fast trials and executions ahead for those detained in nationwide protests despite a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The comments from Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei come as activists had warned hangings of those detained could come soon. Already, a bloody security force crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 2,571, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported. That figure dwarfs the death toll from any other round of protest or unrest in Iran in decades and recalls the chaos surrounding the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Trump repeatedly has warned that the United States may take military action over the killing of peaceful protesters, just months after it bombed Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day war launched by Israel against the Islamic Republic in June.

 

Mohseni-Ejei made the comment in a video shared by Iranian state television online.

If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly," he said. If it becomes late, two months, three months later, it doesn't have the same effect. If we want to do something, we have to do that fast.

His comments stand as a direct challenge to Trump, who warned Iran about executions an interview with CBS aired Tuesday:  We will take very strong action, Trump said. If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action.

Meanwhile, activists said Wednesday that Starlink was offering free service in Iran. The satellite internet service has been key in getting around an internet shutdown launched by the theocracy on Jan. 8. Iran began allowing people to call out internationally on Tuesday via their mobile phones, but calls from people outside the country into Iran remain blocked.

We can confirm that the free subscription for Starlink terminals is fully functional, said Mehdi Yahyanejad, a Los Angeles-based activist who has helped get the units into Iran. We tested it using a newly activated Starlink terminal inside Iran.

Starlink itself did not immediately acknowledge the decision.

Security service personnel also apparently were searching for Starlink dishes, as people in northern Tehran reported authorities raiding apartment buildings with satellite dishes. While satellite television dishes are illegal, many in the capital have them in homes, and officials broadly had given up on enforcing the law in recent years.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

