Iran uses Russian tech to jam Starlink as protests grow under blackout

As unrest spreads across Iran and authorities tighten controls on communication, news reports suggest that the government is using foreign military technology to block satellite internet services.

Iran has reportedly turned to Russian military technology to disrupt Elon Musk-owned Starlink satellite internet services. According to a Forbes report, specialised jammers have interfered with as much as 80 per cent of Starlink’s uplink and downlink traffic in the country.

The jamming targets GPS signals that Starlink terminals rely on to connect with satellites. Internet monitoring group NetBlocks confirmed the interference, saying the service was “patchy, but still there", The Times reported.

SpaceX waives Starlink fees for Iran

In an effort to counter the blackout, SpaceX has taken steps to make Starlink more accessible inside Iran . SpaceX, on Tuesday (local time), waived Starlink subscription fees in the country, CNN reported.

Thousands of Starlink receivers reportedly in use

Although Starlink receivers are illegal in Iran, an estimated 50,000 devices have been smuggled into the country, allowing some citizens to get online despite the crackdown.

Ahmad Ahmadian, executive director of technology nonprofit Holistic Resilience, told CNN that the devices are easy to use. “It’s plug and connect... just put [the satellite terminal] somewhere that has access to a clear view of the sky, and you’re good to go,” Ahmad was quoted as saying by CNN.

The developments follow a phone call earlier this week between US President Donald Trump and Musk. According to reports, the two discussed Starlink access in Iran amid the ongoing protests and communication shutdown, CNN reported.

Starlink use higher than during past blackouts

The Times of Israel reported that “the deployment of (Starlink) receivers is now far greater in Iran” than during earlier internet blackouts. This is “despite the government never authorising Starlink to function, making the service illegal to possess and use".

However, Starlink terminals depend on GPS to locate satellites. The Times reported that “since its 12-day war with Israel last June, Iran has been disrupting GPS signals”. As a result, Starlink access has become uneven, with near-total blackouts in some sensitive or high-profile areas.

What is happening in Iran?

Human rights groups warn the death toll could be far higher, as the communications shutdown has made it difficult to verify information from inside the country.

While free Starlink access may help activists, experts cited by CNN said it is likely to reach only a small fraction of Iran’s 92 million people. They also warned that the government still has the capability to jam satellite signals.

Limited overseas calls allowed as death toll rises

Several residents in Tehran told The Associated Press that while they could call abroad, people outside Iran were unable to call them back. Residents said that they said text messaging remained down and internet users could not access foreign websites, though some government-approved local sites were still reachable.

The unrest, driven by worsening economic conditions, represents the most serious internal challenge to Iran’s clerical leadership in at least three years.