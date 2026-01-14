Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Dozens feared dead as ferry sinks on Niger River in northern Mali

Dozens feared dead as ferry sinks on Niger River in northern Mali

The boat was carrying families and farmers who had just harvested rice, witnesses said, arriving after nightfall when docking is banned due to security measures

Mali, a country of 25 million people, has battled jihadi militants for several decades, alongside neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger | Image: Shutterstock

AP Bamako (Mali)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A ferry boat trying to land at a Niger River town in the Timbuktu region of northern Mali hit rocks and sank in an accident that left dozens of people dead, local officials and relatives of the dead have said.

The accident took place Thursday at the town of Dir, officials said Tuesday. Local authorities had not yet released an official death toll, but regional resident and former National Assembly deputy Alkaidi Tour said Tuesday that 38 were killed and 23 survived.

Dir resident Moussa Ag Almoubarek Traor said he lost 21 family member in the accident, and that he helped retrieve and tally the dead with local officials.

 

I collected the bodies that were scattered across the river, and some were already decomposing. As I speak to you now, I can still smell the bodies, Traor said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.

The boat was carrying families and farmers who had just harvested rice, witnesses said, arriving after nightfall when docking is banned due to security measures aimed at thwarting attacks by al Qaida-linked militants in the region.

But Traor said the boat driver didn't want to wait until morning and tried to come ashore in another location, where the boat hit rocks and sank.

Mali, a country of 25 million people, has battled jihadi militants for several decades, alongside neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger. Militants from the al-Qaida-backed Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) group are active in the Timbuktu region of Mali.

Accidents involving ferry boats on the Niger River are not uncommon, and although there are no reliable statistics on this type of accident, the human toll of this accident is unusually high.

The entire region of Timbuktu is in mourning, because this accident has had a profound impact on the population, as many women and children drowned, Alkaidi Tour said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

