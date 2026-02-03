Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Iran's president seeks 'fair, equitable negotiations' with United States

The comments from President Pezeshkian represent the first clear signal from Iran that it may take part in negotiations being organized by Turkey

Iran, Iran flag

The US has yet to acknowledge the talks will take place | Photo: Unsplash

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran's president on Tuesday said he has instructed the country's foreign minister to "pursue fair and equitable negotiations" with the United States.

The comments from reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian represent the first clear signal from Iran that it may take part in negotiations being organized by Turkey.

Pezeshkian made the comments on X.

"I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists - one free from threats and unreasonable expectations - to pursue fair and equitable negotiations, guided by the principles of dignity, prudence, and expediency," he said.

The US has yet to acknowledge the talks will take place.

 

Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Turkey International News

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

