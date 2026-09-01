Tuesday, September 01, 2026 | 07:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

New Immigration Rules SepHDFC Bank Leadership ShakeupNPS Rules ChangedNepal Floods UpdatesDelhi SIR 2026 draftIndia Q1 GDP GrowthSC Close NEET Protesters FIRPM Modi Swadeshi pitchSkyways Air Services' shares
Home / World News / Iran says it has enough foreign currency reserves despite US sanctions

Iran says it has enough foreign currency reserves despite US sanctions

"I am telling the President ​of the United States: Iran has (foreign) currency and it has enough," Central Bank ​Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said

Iran, Iran flag

Iranian flag | Photo: Unsplash

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran has sufficient foreign currency reserves ??despite U.S. sanctions, Central Bank ​Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Tuesday, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tehran ??was lashing out because it was losing the economic war. 
The central bank was ready to inject up to $2 billion into the foreign ‌exchange market to calm recent ​volatility, Hemmati said, according to ​the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
 "I am telling the President ​of the United States: Iran has (foreign) currency and it has enough," he added.
 His comments appeared aimed at reassuring markets after Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, pointed to growing difficulties ​for an economy facing U.S. sanctions and a naval blockade.
 
 Hemmati said ‌the central bank was continuing to collect foreign currency receivables ​and had domestic reserves as well as other resources, though he added details of those could not be disclosed.

Also Read

The arrested Cameroon-flagged crude oil tanker - MT UNITY

Two tankers reportedly struck as oil shipments through Hormuz face risks

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll

US Army Secy Dan Driscoll stepping down after 18 months on job: White House

North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) logo

Punjabi Association seeks fair system after 94.1% asylum cases denied in US

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iran's president says Iran would return to ceasefire agreement if US does

oil, crude oil

Oil prices rise as US-Iran fighting renews fears of supply disruptions

 "I tell the people with ‌complete honesty that economic conditions ​and livelihood management have become ‌difficult, but collapse has never happened and will never happen. ‌These ??claims are just psychological warfare and the dust will ​settle soon," Hemmati said.
 Iran's currency plunged to a record low in August, crossing the psychological threshold of 2 ​million rials to the U.S. dollar, while annual inflation reached 66% in July.
 Bessent said on Monday that ‌Iran was taking U.S. sanctions seriously and was "lashing out kinetically ‌because they are losing economically".
 Washington has been increasingly relying on economic pressure to try to force Tehran to meet its demands, and Bessent has warned that those doing business with Iran could ​face U.S. sanctions.

More From This Section

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

One Indian among 12 killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine: Prez Zelenskyy

Nepal flash flood

Built for tourists, UPI's Nepal link now carries flood relief donations

As the British public goes to the polls in local elections on Thursday, rising bond yields are an ominous signal for the government, which is bracing for a bruising outcome in the vote

Global Bond selloff sends yields to the highest level since 2008

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

No solitary confinement for Imran Khan, wife: Pak HC tells jail authorities

Nepal Flood, Flood

Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 987, nearly 3,900 still missing

Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 7:45 PM IST