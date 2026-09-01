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Home / World News / Punjabi Association seeks fair system after 94.1% asylum cases denied in US

Punjabi Association seeks fair system after 94.1% asylum cases denied in US

North American Punjabi Association on Tuesday expressed concern over US immigration court data showing that 94.1 per cent of asylum cases were denied in June 2026, while only 5.5 per cent were granted

North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) logo

North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) logo

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 5:47 PM IST

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The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Tuesday expressed concern over US immigration court data showing that 94.1 per cent of asylum cases were denied in June 2026, while only 5.5 per cent were granted.

NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal said the high denial rate raised concerns about the fairness of the US asylum system.

"We support the enforcement of US immigration laws and strongly oppose fraudulent asylum claims. However, genuine asylum seekers must get a fair chance to present their cases and evidence," Chahal said.

The figures were reported by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC).

He said a denial rate of more than 94 per cent was very high and needed an independent examination.

 

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According to the TRAC, 279 immigration judges were either fired or resigned during fiscal years 2025 and 2026. Hundreds of new and temporary judges have also joined the immigration court system.

Chahal said reducing the backlog of immigration cases is important, but justice should not be judged only by how quickly cases were decided.

"Every genuine refugee deserves a proper hearing, enough time to present evidence and access to competent legal help," he said.

NAPA urged the US government to ensure that language problems, lack of documents and financial difficulties do not prevent genuine asylum seekers from presenting their cases.

Chahal said many asylum seekers faced difficulties in understanding legal procedures, arranging documents and getting legal representation.

"We are not asking for automatic approval of asylum claims or open borders. We are asking for a fair system where genuine cases are properly heard and fraudulent claims are rejected through due process," he said.

He said the United States could enforce its immigration laws while continuing to follow the principles of justice and human dignity.

Chahal said NAPA would continue to monitor changes in the US immigration system and advocate for the rights and safety of Punjabi, Sikh and other immigrant communities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : USA International News

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 5:47 PM IST