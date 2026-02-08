Iran sentences Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi to 7 more years in prison

Iran sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to over seven more years in prison after she began a hunger strike, supporters said Sunday.

Mohammadi's supporters cited her lawyer, who spoke to Mohammadi.

Mohammadi's lawyer, Mostafa Nili, confirmed the sentence on X.

"She has been sentenced to six years in prison for gathering and collusion' and one and a half years for propaganda and two-year travel ban," he wrote.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the sentence.

Supporters say Mohammadi has been on a hunger strike since February 2.