Iran sentences Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi to 7 more years in prison

Iran has sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to over seven more years in prison, days after she began a hunger strike, her supporters said

Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi

Supporters say Mohammadi has been on a hunger strike since February 2 | Photo: X/@NobelPrize

Iran sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to over seven more years in prison after she began a hunger strike, supporters said Sunday.

Mohammadi's supporters cited her lawyer, who spoke to Mohammadi.

Mohammadi's lawyer, Mostafa Nili, confirmed the sentence on X.

"She has been sentenced to six years in prison for gathering and collusion' and one and a half years for propaganda and two-year travel ban," he wrote.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the sentence.

Supporters say Mohammadi has been on a hunger strike since February 2.

 

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 10:17 PM IST

