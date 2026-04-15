Wednesday, April 15, 2026 | 08:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran war 'very close' to ending, but US operations not yet complete: Trump

Iran war 'very close' to ending, but US operations not yet complete: Trump

West Asia crisis: Even as the US President signalled a potential end to the conflict, Trump made it clear that US operations were not yet complete

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump’s remarks come as Washington and Tehran are reportedly working to arrange a second round of peace talks in the coming days. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 8:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran is “very close” to ending. “I think it’s close to over, yeah. I view it as very close to being over,” Trump said in remarks reported by FOX Business.
 
Even as he signalled a potential end to the conflict, Trump made it clear that US operations are not yet complete. “If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we’re not finished,” he said, adding, “We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly.”
 
Speaking to FOX Business, Trump also justified US involvement in the West Asia conflict, saying it was necessary to neutralise Iran’s nuclear capabilities. “I had to divert because if I didn’t do that, right now, you’d have Iran with a nuclear weapon,” he said. “And if they had a nuclear weapon, you’d be calling everybody over there ‘sir,’ and you don’t want to do that.”
 
 
Trump’s remarks come as Washington and Tehran are reportedly working to arrange a second round of peace talks in the coming days. According to a Bloomberg report, the aim is to hold further discussions before the April 7 ceasefire expires next week. One proposal under consideration is to return to Islamabad, where the initial round of negotiations took place last weekend, although other venues are also being explored.
 

US blockade of Iranian ports

 
Meanwhile, the US is pressing ahead with a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to curb Iran’s oil exports, intensifying the battle for control of the key shipping route. On Monday, Trump ordered a blockade of all Iranian ports, marking a fresh escalation after the US agreed to halt bombing operations last week. The blockade is being enforced round-the-clock by an armada of more than 12 vessels.

Also Read

Asian stocks

Asian stocks scale six-week peak on hopes of renewed US-Iran peace talks

Iran

Iran restores limited internet connectivity in rare move to stem war losses

JD Vance

Pope should be careful with words, says Vance on criticism over Iran war

crude oil, oil

Oil falls as hopes of Iran talks ease Hormuz concerns, Brent at $94.27

Scott Bessent speaks at an International Institute of Finance event in Washington

Trump's tariff rates could be restored to original levels by July: Bessent

 
Following the breakdown of talks, Trump reportedly weighed several options, including the possibility of resuming limited military strikes on Iran and urging US allies to take on a longer-term role in escorting ships through the strait.
 

Why did US-Iran peace talks fail?

 
Direct negotiations between the US and Iran ended in a stalemate after more than 21 hours of discussions in Islamabad on Sunday. The talks, mediated by Pakistan, failed to produce any conclusive outcome. Iran’s nuclear programme, particularly uranium enrichment, emerged as the central sticking point.
 
The negotiations, led by US Vice President JD Vance, broke down after Iran refused to abandon its nuclear programme. Tehran, in turn, described the US position as “excessive”, arguing that Washington’s demands went beyond what it had been able to achieve during the conflict.

More From This Section

Amazon

Amazon's $11.6 bn deal with Globalstar ramps up rivalry with Elon Musk

US, Iran, talks

US, Iran seek second round of talks as Hormuz blockade stops ships

US, Iran

Iran-US talks may resume in Pak with JD Vance likely to lead delegation

boat capsized, boat

Trawler carrying 250 Rohingyas capsizes in Andaman Sea; rescue op underway

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

First Israel-Lebanon talks productive, aim to start formal negotiations: US

Topics : Donald Trump US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News

Q4 Results TodayStock Market HolidaysApple IOS 26.5 Dev Beta 2Gold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Playing 11IMD Weather UpdateBank Holiday TodayCBSE Result 2026 on DigilockerFixed Deposit Rate for Senior CitizenPersonal Finance