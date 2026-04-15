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Home / World News / First Israel-Lebanon talks productive, aim to start formal negotiations: US

First Israel-Lebanon talks productive, aim to start formal negotiations: US

Israel has been fighting Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and demands that the group, which opposed the talks and was not represented, be disarmed

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

All sides agreed to launch direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue: US | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 6:57 AM IST

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The State Department says the first high-level meeting between Israel and Lebanon in decades was "productive" and will continue with the aim of launching direct negotiations.

In a statement released after the two-hour session in Washington between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon to the United States, the department said, "All sides agreed to launch direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue."  Israel has been fighting Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and demands that the group, which opposed the talks and was not represented, be disarmed.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Marco Rubio israel Israel Iran Conflict Lebanon Donald Trump administration

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 6:57 AM IST

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