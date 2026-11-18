The Iranian army claimed early Wednesday it targeted US Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait with drones, triggering the air defence alerts in the oil-rich Gulf country for the first time in weeks.

The army claimed it had targeted air defence systems, as well as drone and missile launch platforms, according to a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster.

US Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, did not immediately comment.

Earlier Wednesday, Kuwait's Army said its air defences were intercepting drone attacks but did not immediately report any damage. The country's Foreign Ministry condemned the repeated Iranian "criminal" attacks, and said they threatened Kuwait's security and stability.

Iran also recently claimed attacks against US military targets in the tiny island kingdom of Bahrain. Iran targeted US facilities and interests in the neighbouring Gulf countries following the US and Israeli strikes against it on Feb 28.