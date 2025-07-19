Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 07:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / World News / Iraq confirms drone attack 'findings' without naming who targeted its bases

Iraq confirms drone attack 'findings' without naming who targeted its bases

The attacks on several military bases, including some housing US troops, damaged radar systems at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, and at Imam Ali Base in Dhi Qar province

Iraq flag

Before the drone attacks, Iran-backed Iraqi militias had previously threatened to target American bases if the US attacked Iran | Image: Shutterstock

AP Baghdad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Drones used to attack military bases in Iraq during the recent Israel-Iran war were manufactured outside Iraq but were launched inside its territory, according to the decisive findings of an investigation published on Friday.

The report of an investigative committee formed under the directive of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani did not identify who was behind the attacks that targeted radar and air defense systems last month.

The attacks on several military bases, including some housing US troops, damaged radar systems at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, and at Imam Ali Base in Dhi Qar province.

Iraqi army spokesperson Sabah Al-Naaman said the investigation had reached decisive findings.

 

He said the drones used were manufactured outside Iraq but were launched from locations inside Iraqi territory. All drones used in the attacks were of the same type, indicating that a single actor was behind the entire campaign, he said.

Al-Naaman said the investigation had identified the entities responsible for coordinating and executing the operations, but he did not name them.

Legal measures will be taken against all those involved, and they will be referred to the Iraqi judiciary to be held accountable in accordance with the law, the statement said.

Before the drone attacks, Iran-backed Iraqi militias had previously threatened to target American bases if the US attacked Iran. Some of the militias are part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of armed groups that is officially under the command of the Iraqi military, although in practice they largely act independently.

More recently, several oil fields in the semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region have come under attack by drones, further exacerbating tensions between the central government and Kurdish authorities and raising concerns over the security of Iraq's critical infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Iraq US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine Middle East

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

