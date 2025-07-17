Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Over 60 killed in massive fire at newly opened mall in eastern Iraq

Over 60 killed in massive fire at newly opened mall in eastern Iraq

Civil defence teams were able to rescue more than 45 people who were trapped inside the building

Iraq mall fire

A fire truck stands next to the wreckage of a five-storey shopping center, after a massive overnight fire killed dozens of people, in al-Kut, Wasit province, Iraq. (Reuters)

AP Baghdad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A fire at a newly opened mall in eastern Iraq's Wasit province killed more than 60 people, including women and children, Iraqi officials said Thursday.

Iraq's Ministry of Interior said in a statement that 61 people died, most of them from suffocation, in the fire that broke out late Wednesday in the city of Kut. Among the dead were 14 charred bodies that remain unidentified, it said.

Civil defence teams were able to rescue more than 45 people who were trapped inside the building, the statement said.

The mall, which had opened only a week earlier, was in a five-story building that also contained a restaurant and supermarket.

 

The state-run Iraqi News Agency reported that people remained missing. Photographs and videos on local media showed the building fully engulfed in flames.

Also Read

A US armoured vehicle in the centre of Baghdad, after ploughing through a passenger car and causing civilian casualties on November 10, 2003. In Afghanistan, Iraq and several West Asian countries, the US, Nato and Israeli militaries have failed to an

Drones strike three oil fields in northern Iraq's Kurdistan region

Iraq protests

Drone strike halts US oil firm's work at Sarsang field in Iraqi Kurdistan

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump imposes up to 30% tariffs on six nations including Iraq, Philippines

World Bank

World Bank approves over $1 bn for infra projects in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon

Iran hits US bases in Qatar

Iran targets US military bases in Qatar; India issues advisory to citizens

Provincial Gov Mohammed al-Mayyeh in a statement declared three days of mourning. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation but that legal cases were filed against the building owner and mall owner. He did not specify what the charges were.

We assure the families of the innocent victims that we will not be lenient with those who were directly or indirectly responsible for this incident, al-Mayyeh said.

The results of the preliminary investigation will be released within 48 hours, he said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani said in a statement that he had directed the interior minister to go to the site of the fire to investigate and take measures to prevent a recurrence.

Poor building standards have often contributed to tragic fires in Iraq. In July 2021, a blaze at a hospital in the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah that killed between 60 to 92 people was determined to have been fuelled by highly flammable, low-cost type of sandwich panel cladding that is illegal in Iraq.

In 2023, more than 100 people died in a fire at a wedding hall in the predominantly Christian area of Hamdaniya in Nineveh province after the ceiling panels above a pyrotechnic machine burst into flames.

More From This Section

Pakistan Air Force JF-17

Pak Air Force says JF-17 jets set to participate in UK military airshow

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's push to reclaim $9 bn in foreign aid, media funds gets Senate nod

vegetable, Vegetables, Fruits, Fruit

EU eyes local-only food sourcing for schools in 2028 farm reforms

B'desh imposes curfew, deploys army after violence in Hasina's stronghold

B'desh imposes curfew, deploys army after violence in Hasina's stronghold

Donald Trump, Trump

Decoded: What are Epstein files and why is Trump admin not releasing them?

Topics : Iraq Fire accident fire safety

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon