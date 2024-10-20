Business Standard
Home / World News / Iraq moves to revoke Saudi TV license after militia supporters' outrage

Iraq moves to revoke Saudi TV license after militia supporters' outrage

The report on terrorists who had been killed this century mentioned former al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden alongside a roster of Iran-backed figures

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks in an open session of parliament to debate on his proposed ministers, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

AP Baghdad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iraq's commission governing media announced Saturday that it would take steps to revoke the license of a Saudi television station to operate in the country.

That came hours after dozens of supporters of Iraqi militias stormed and looted the office of the broadcaster, MBC, in Baghdad in protest over a report that described a number of Iranian-linked militant figures including a prominent Iraqi militia leader as terrorists.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report on terrorists who had been killed this century mentioned former al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden alongside a roster of Iran-backed figures.

They included Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a veteran Iraqi militant who was the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite paramilitaries and founder of the Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades.

 

Iraq's Media and Communications Commission said in a statement that MBC had violated the country's broadcasting regulations through attacks on the martyrs, leaders of victory and heroic resistance leaders who are fighting the battle of honor against the usurping Zionist entity, referring to Israel, and that it would order its executive office to cancel the station's work license.

The station had already closed its doors following the attack.

More From This Section

France, France election

Demonstrators praise Pilcot's courage in drug and rape trial in France

Shooting, Gun

Gunfire leaves 3 killed, 8 injured after Mississippi school's football game

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump kicks off Pennsylvania rally by talking in detail about Arnold Palmer

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine's 'victory plan' receives mixed reactions from Western allies

David Lammy, UK Foreign minister

Will engage with China on matters of global interest: UK foreign secretary

The controversy came against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions surrounding the wars between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have played a minor role in the conflict, launching drone attacks on bases housing US troops in the country in retaliation for Washington's support of Israel's wars and, increasingly in recent months, firing at targets within Israel.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Israel strike

Israel strikes Beirut in response to Hezbollah attacking northern region

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Drone targets Netanyahu's house while strikes in Gaza kill more than 50

Israel strike

Hezbollah fires rockets into northern Israel as Israeli strikes hit Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu's residence targeted as tensions rise with Hezbollah, Hamas

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader

Bullet in head, finger cut: Sinwar's autopsy reveals brutal death details

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict Iran Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon