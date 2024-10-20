Demonstrators praise Pilcot's courage in drug and rape trial in France

Business Standard
She has decided to make this an emblematic trial, said Elsa Labouret, one of the Paris demonstrators and a spokesperson for the women's group Osez le fminisme! (Dare to be feminist!)

France, France election

You can never know who is a rapist or who is a monster. (Photo: Reuters)

Women and men demonstrated together Saturday in Paris and other French cities in support of Gisle Plicot and against sexual violence highlighted by the harrowing trial of her ex-husband and dozens of other men being prosecuted for rapes while she was deliberately drugged and knocked unconscious.

The demonstrations outside Paris' criminal court, in the southeastern city of Lyon and elsewhere underscored how Plicot's courage in speaking out about her ordeal is inspiring people in France and beyond, even as they've been horrified by the scale and brutality of the abuse she suffered over the course of a decade.

Since the September 2 beginning of the extraordinary trial, during which Plicot has faced 51 of her alleged rapists, she has been praised for her composure and decision to keep the hearings public after the court initially suggested that they be held behind closed doors.

"Victims don't have to do what she did. They have a right to have their anonymity protected. It's not necessarily a duty of any victim. But what she decided to do is very, very important because now we cannot ignore the violence that some men can resort to, she said.

Demonstrators denounced what they said is laxity from the French justice system toward sexual violence and fears of being raped and assaulted that they said stalk women day-in, day-out.

Placards they held up read: Shame must change sides, Stop the denial, Not your punching ball and We are all Gisele. Are you all Dominique???

Dominique Plicot admitted during the trial that for nearly a decade, he repeatedly drugged his unwitting wife and invited dozens of men to rape her while she lay unconscious in their bed.

He told the court that he also raped Gisle and that the 50 other men also standing trial understood exactly what they were doing. She has divorced him since his arrest. The trial is expected to run until December.

The defendants range in age from 26 to 74. Many of them deny having raped Gisle Plicot, saying her then-husband manipulated them or that they believed she was consenting.

You can never know who is a rapist or who is a monster. Like, it could be your neighbour, it could be anyone," said Paris demonstrator Khalil Ndiaye, a student.

It's really disgusting somehow to think that it could be people that you know, people that you hang out with every day and, like, they could do things like that.

He said he regards Gisle Plicot as an icon.

Because in her pain, she decided not to give up and not to just lie down, he said. She decided to fight. And we're all here today because she's fighting and she's inspiring us to fight, too.


