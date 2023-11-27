Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Irish author Paul Lynch's 'Prophet Song' named winner of Booker Prize 2023

Set in Dublin, "Prophet Song" tells the story of a family grappling with a terrifying new world in which the democratic norms they are used to begin to disappear

Irish author Paul Lynch

Irish author Paul Lynch's 'Prophet Song' wins Booker Prize 2023 (Photo: BooksUpstairs / X)

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Irish author Paul Lynch's "Prophet Song" was named the winner of the Booker Prize 2023, beating London-based Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo's debut novel "Western Lane", at a ceremony in London.
Lynch, 46, won for his novel presenting a dystopian vision of Ireland in the grips of totalitarianism, something the author describes as "an attempt at radical empathy". Set in Dublin, "Prophet Song" tells the story of a family grappling with a terrifying new world in which the democratic norms they are used to begin to disappear.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"I was trying to see into the modern chaos. The unrest in Western democracies. The problem of Syria the implosion of an entire nation, the scale of its refugee crisis and the West's indifference," said Lynch, who won the GBP 50,000 literary award.
"Prophet Song" was the bookies' favourite to win this year's Booker Prize and makes Lynch the fifth Irish author to win the prestigious prize after Iris Murdoch, John Banville, Roddy Doyle and Anne Enright.
"From that first knock at the door, 'Prophet Song' forces us out of our complacency as we follow the terrifying plight of a woman seeking to protect her family in an Ireland descending into totalitarianism. We felt unsettled from the start, submerged in and haunted by the sustained claustrophobia of Lynch's powerfully constructed world," said Canadian novelist Esi Edugyan, the chair of the Booker Prize 2023 judging panel.
Lynch received his trophy from Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka, last year's Booker winner for "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida", at the awards ceremony held at Old Billingsgate in London.
"The judges established at the start of the final meeting that any of the six books on the shortlist would be a worthy winner," noted Gaby Wood, Chief Executive of the Booker Prize Foundation.
Among the six shortlisted works was Kenya-born Chetna Maroo's novel set within the context of the British Gujarati milieu, which was praised by the Booker judges for its use of the sport of squash as a metaphor for complex human emotions. It revolves around the story of an 11-year-old girl named Gopi and her bonds with her family.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Indian-origin Chetna Maroo's debut novel shortlisted for Booker Prize 2023

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine awarded to Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman

Nobel Prize winners in 2023, check the complete list, name and fields below

Fund to compensate developing nations, climate finance key issues at COP28

Israel-Hamas truce to be extended for two more days, says mediator Qatar

UK health authorities log first human case of swine flu, monitoring strain

UK govt reaches pay deal with senior doctors, could end disruptive strikes

Sri Lankan sports min Roshan Ranasinghe sacked after claiming risk to life

"It's also been called a coming-of-age novel, a domestic novel, a novel about grief, a novel about the immigrant experience," said Maroo of her shortlisted "sports novel".
Sarah Bernstein's "Study for Obedience", Jonathan Escoffery's "If I Survive You", Paul Harding's "The Other Eden", and Paul Murray's "The Bee Sting" completed the 2023 shortlist.
Each of the shortlisted authors received GBP 2,500 and a unique hand-bound edition of their book designed by six fellows of the Designer Bookbinders society.
"Together these works showcase the breadth of what world literature can do while gesturing at the unease of our moment. From Bernstein and Harding's outsiders attempting to establish lives in societies that reject them, to the often-funny struggles of Escoffery and Murray's adolescents as they carve out identities for themselves beyond their parents' mistakes, to Maroo and Lynch's elegant evocations of family grief each speaks distinctly about our shared journeys while refusing to be defined as any one thing," noted Edugyan.
The keynote speech at the prize ceremony was delivered by British Iranian activist Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was released from Evin prison in Tehran last year. She described how books had saved her when she was in solitary confinement and how a secret library is operated among inmates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Booker Prize

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon