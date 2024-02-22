Sensex (    %)
                        
Israel army destroys major tunnel under Khan Yunis used by Hamas leaders

The tunnel boasted electrical and water infrastructure, kitchens, toilets and living quarters, costing millions of shekels to construct, the IDF said

Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid intensifying air and ground offensive photo: reuters

Khan Yunis is Gaza's second largest city and is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar | Representative image

ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 6:47 AM IST

Combat engineers destroyed a more than one-kilometer-long tunnel below Khan Yunis which was used by senior Hamas leaders, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday.
Troops from the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit raided the tunnel, breaching blast doors and other obstacles, and killing Hamas terrorists in close-quarters combat.
The tunnel boasted electrical and water infrastructure, kitchens, toilets and living quarters, costing millions of shekels to construct, the IDF said.
It was used by senior Hamas figures, as well as members of the terror group's Khan Yunis Brigade.
Khan Yunis is Gaza's second largest city and is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
The Yahalom unit has participated in the destruction of 11 other major tunnels in Gaza, which have featured command and control sites, facilities for weapons production, and living quarters where Hamas leaders and hostages have been held. The unit has also destroyed numerous smaller shafts.
At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Palestine israel Hamas Gaza protests Gaza conflict

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 6:47 AM IST

