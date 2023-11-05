close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Israel defence forces seize suicide drones, other weapons in Gaza

On Israel's northern border, the IDF shot down an aerial drone trying to enter from Lebanon. A number of rockets were fired from Lebanon, prompting Israeli retaliatory fire

Israel Defence forces, IDF

Also on Sunday, Israel discovered rocket launchers in a children's playground | Photo: X @IDF

Agencies Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As fighting in Gaza continues, the Israel Defence Forces announced that soldiers seized suicide drones, weaponry, an explosives laboratory, and intelligence material in Beit Hanoun.
The captured weapons included AK-47 rifles, submachine guns, cartridges, grenades, explosive devices, suicide drones, and RPG missiles. The IDF said some of the weapons were destroyed and some were brought to Israel for further examination.
IDF special forces destroyed the laboratory.
Also on Sunday, Israel discovered rocket launchers in a children's playground.
On Israel's northern border, the IDF shot down an aerial drone trying to enter from Lebanon. A number of rockets were fired from Lebanon, prompting Israeli retaliatory fire.

Earlier in the day, Israeli airstrikes hit two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip, killing scores of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. keeps urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

Roughly 1,100 people have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing since Wednesday under an apparent agreement among the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Trump leads in 5 critical states, voters blast Biden over economy: Survey

Israel rejects US push for pause in fighting; another Gaza refugee camp hit

Canada probe on Nijjar killing tainted, says Indian envoy to Ottawa

Israel-Hamas war: EAM discusses 'grave' situation with Iranian counterpart

India sends medicines, other relief materials to earthquake-hit Nepal

Topics : Israel-Palestine israel Drones Gaza firing Gaza conflict

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon