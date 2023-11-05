Israel-Hamas war: EAM discusses 'grave' situation with Iranian counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and discussed the "grave" situation arising out of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In the phone conversation, Jaishankar conveyed to Amir-Abdollahian the importance of preventing escalation of the conflict and the need for providing humanitarian support to people in Gaza.

"Spoke today with Iranian Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian. Discussed the grave situation in West Asia and the concern of the international community," the external affairs minister posted on 'X'.

"Conveyed the importance of preventing escalation and providing humanitarian support. Agreed to stay in touch," he said.

On Saturday, Jaishankar had a phone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Israel has been carrying out a massive military offensive in Gaza following the unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,400 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others.

According to authorities in Gaza, more than 9,000 people have been killed in Israeli counter-attack.

Previously, Jaishankar had discussed the situation in West Asia with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

Last month, India described the strikes by Hamas on Israeli cities as "terror attacks" but at the same time reaffirmed its "long-standing" position advocating negotiations towards establishing a "sovereign, independent and viable" state of Palestine living side-by-side at peace with Israel.

Also Read IPL 2024: Will Pakistan's Mohd Amir play in World's richest cricket league? US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations Israel has right, responsibility to go after Hamas: White House on war Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till Nov 30 amid Israel-Hamas war Crest of Navy warship 'Surat' to be unveiled in city it's named after Manipur violence: Govt extends mobile internet ban till November 8 EAM meets Wangchuk, affirms India's support for Bhutan's sustainable growth India sends medicines, other relief materials to earthquake-hit Nepal