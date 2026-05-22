Israel fears Iran could launch surprise attack amid ceasefire talks

Iran could be planning a surprise missile and drone attack targeting Gulf countries and Israel amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran, Jerusalem Post reported, citing intelligence officials.

The possibility of a preemptive Iranian strike was discussed during a security assessment involving senior military officials and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The development comes as the United States and Iran continue indirect ceasefire talks, while reports indicate differences between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the approach towards Tehran.

Security officials said Iran could attempt to launch an attack before the US and Israel conclude that diplomatic efforts have failed and decide to take military action. Officials reportedly compared the potential operation to the opening stages of Operation Epic Fury and Operation Roaring Lion.

The Israeli Air Force and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Operations Directorate, headed by Maj Gen Hidai Zilberman, held discussions with US counterparts to strengthen operational preparedness, including intelligence-sharing regarding unusual Iranian military activity, Jerusalem Post reported.

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir conducted consultations with military commanders as part of a broader assessment covering defensive and offensive scenarios.

Zamir has also remained in contact with American military officials to coordinate a possible response in the event of an attack from Tehran.

A military source told Walla that a comprehensive review was carried out following recent joint US-Israeli operations to improve the detection, identification and interception of threats from Iran.

The review reportedly enhanced cooperation between the US and Israeli militaries in missile interception systems, operational coordination, technological integration, software upgrades and troop reinforcement.

Reports further stated that US military equipment shipments to Israel have increased significantly over the past month.

Trump remains adamant to neutralise Iran's nuclear capabilities. He told reporters, "We will get it. We don't need it, we don't want it. We'll probably destroy it after we get it, but we're not going to let them have it."

Iran is believed to possess around 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium, considered sufficient for potential weapons development if further refined. Retrieving or neutralising the stockpile remains a central objective of Trump's military and diplomatic strategy towards Tehran.

Both the US and Israel view Iran's nuclear program as a threat to themselves. Israel has always advocated against it in all global forums, citing the cultural and religious differences as the cause of the animosity.