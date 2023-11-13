World Kindness Day 2023: History, importance, theme, wishes, quotes

World Graciousness Day is marked on 13 November 2023 to promote and commend acts of kindness. This day fills in as a sign of the positive effect that generosity has on people, communities, and the world overall. It urges individuals to perform deliberate thoughtful gestures and encourages a culture of empathy and liberality.





This yearly event urges people to rehearse kindness in their regular routines. It features the significance of sympathy, understanding, and participation to make an additional agreeable and caring world. To have a positive and significant effect on the planet one should take part in World Kindness Day.

World Kindness Day: History

The history of World Kindness Day traces back to 1997 when the World Kindness Movement conducted its first session in Tokyo, Japan to unite similar associations from around the world. It is a day of festivity in numerous nations, for instance, Australia, Canada, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. It was only after 1998 that the day was laid out as a yearly event.

After that, the kindness movement has been making headlines all over the planet. The UK began the Kindness Movement in 2005 and Singapore joined hands in 2009.



The World Kindness Movement started in the UK in 2010, and by 2019 it had increased to 27 countries, including France (2015), the USA (2018), Australia (2012), and the UK (2010).



At last, the World Kindness Movement got official NGO acknowledgment in Switzerland following a decades-long battle.

World Kindness Day 2023: Theme

World Kindness Day takes on a particular theme every year with its vital values. Themes might change, but the message generally continues as before, kindness can change lives. The theme for the year 2023 is "Be Kind Wherever Possible".

The theme during the current year highlights the significance of consideration as a widespread rule that must be practiced on each side of the globe and in each part of our lives. It urges us to convey the soul of kindness with us, on World Kindness Day, yet consistently.

Importance of Kindness Day

The motivation behind World Kindness Day is to bring issues to light through kindness, focusing on the positivity and empathy that joins all of us. A crucial part of the human experience, kindness rises above political, racial, religious, gender and geographical limits.



The World Kindness Movement is the leading global organization moving toward the UN to demand official acknowledgment of World Kindness Day and the consistent marking of a 'Declaration of Support' for World Kindness by the entirety of its members.

Happy World Kindness Day: Wishes and quotes

• Happy World Kindness Day! Let's make the world a better place one act of kindness at a time. Your small gestures can have a big impact.

• Wishing you a day filled with kindness, compassion, and joy on World Kindness Day. May your actions inspire others to spread love and positivity.

• Warm wishes on World Kindness Day! Embrace the power of kindness, and let it be the light that brightens your day and the days of those around you.

• "Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless." - Mother Teresa

• May the spirit of kindness guide your actions today and every day. Happy World Kindness Day! Let's create a world where compassion is the norm.