Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Israel's June 23 strike on Tehran's Evin Prison kills 71 people'

'Israel's June 23 strike on Tehran's Evin Prison kills 71 people'

At the end of an air war with Iran, Israel struck Tehran's most notorious jail for political prisoners, in a demonstration that it was expanding its targets beyond military and nuclear sites

Israel-Iran conflict

Evin prison holds a number of foreign nationals, including two French citizens detained for three years. Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel's attack on the Evin Prison in Iran's capital Tehran on June 23 killed 71 people, Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said on Sunday. 
At the end of an air war with Iran, Israel struck Tehran's most notorious jail for political prisoners, in a demonstration that it was expanding its targets beyond military and nuclear sites to aim at symbols of Iran's ruling system.  In the attack on Evin prison, 71 people were martyred including administrative staff, youth doing their military service, detainees, family members of detainees who were visiting them and neighbours who lived in the prison's vicinity, Jahangir said in remarks carried on the judiciary's news outlet Mizan. 
 
 
Jahangir had previously said that part of Evin prison's administrative building had been damaged in the attack and people were killed and injured. The judiciary added that remaining detainees had been transferred to other prisons in Tehran province. 
Evin prison holds a number of foreign nationals, including two French citizens detained for three years. 
"The strike targeting Evin prison in Tehran, put our citizens Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris in danger. It is unacceptable," France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had said on social media X after the attack.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 

More From This Section

Editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour

How Anna Wintour reshaped fashion over 37 years at Vogue magazine

Nvidia

Nvidia insiders sold over $1 billion in stock amid market surge: Report

pride month celebration, US LGBTQ month

NYC, San Francisco, others wrap Pride Month with mix of parties, protests

US deportation, deportee, deportation

Iranians living in US for decades face arrests amid deportation crackdown

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Next elections to be 'most credible' in Bangladesh's history: Yunus' aide

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict israel US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon