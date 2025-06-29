Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Next elections to be 'most credible' in Bangladesh's history: Yunus' aide

Next elections to be 'most credible' in Bangladesh's history: Yunus' aide

General elections in Bangladesh are scheduled for the first half of April next year, the chief adviser announced last month

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

The next general elections will be the "most credible and peaceful" in Bangladesh's history, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' aide has said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The next general elections will be the "most credible and peaceful" in Bangladesh's history, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' aide has said, asserting that the interim government has taken all necessary measures to ensure free and fair polls. 

Yunus' Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam made the remarks on Saturday during an interaction with journalists in Khulna city, the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency reported.

General elections in Bangladesh are scheduled for the first half of April next year, the chief adviser announced last month.

Asserting that the polls will take place in a festive and peaceful environment, Alam said, "The upcoming national election will be the most credible and peaceful one in the country's history." 

 

  He said that the primary goal of the mass uprising in July 2024, which ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League regime, was to restore democracy in Bangladesh and added that the interim government has taken all necessary measures to ensure free and fair elections.

Deposed prime minister Hasina fled to India when her regime was toppled on August 5 last year in a massive student-led protest.

Last week, the interim government formed a committee to investigate allegations of irregularities, corruption and administrative involvement in the 2014, 2018, and 2024 general elections.

The five-member panel led by former high court justice Shamim Hasnain will submit a report by September 30 on allegations that the three elections were manipulated to secure victories for the then-ruling Awami League party by systematically depriving citizens of their voting rights, said am official notification.

The committee will also make recommendations on ensuring fair elections in the future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Elections

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

