Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Israel offers tax incentives to aid housing crisis for war evacuees

Following the start of the "Iron Swords" war the government evacuated more than 100,000 citizens from the areas surrounding Gaza and near the Lebanese border, mainly to hotels

Israel

The evacuation requires permanent housing solutions for many of the evacuees

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Investments Authority of the Ministry of Economy and Industry and the Tax Authority are working to provide individual support to entrepreneurs among the evacuees from the war zones who own residential buildings.
As such, it has already been approved for a company that owns a residential apartment building, which holds written approval from the administration in the "building for rent" route, to contract with a government company for the occupancy of the apartments in this building by the evacuee population.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
An entrepreneur who applies to the administration and receives approval will be entitled to tax benefits in accordance with Chapter Seven 1 of the Incentive Law - accelerated depreciation and low taxation on the income from the building, all subject to compliance with all the conditions in the Incentive Law and the procedures of the Investment Authority.
It was further determined that after the end of the rental period to the government company, the renting of the apartments to other tenants (individuals) will be exempt from tax subject to compliance with the provisions of the VAT Law. The sale of the apartments, insofar as it is done according to the provisions of the Incentive Law and subject to compliance with the other conditions stipulated therein, will be exempt from tax according to the VAT Law.
Following the start of the "Iron Swords" war the government evacuated more than 100,000 citizens from the areas surrounding Gaza and near the Lebanese border, mainly to hotels. This is a temporary solution, which causes significant difficulties and challenges among the evacuees and government officials.
The evacuation requires permanent housing solutions for many of the evacuees, which is why the Tax Authority and the Easy Investments Authority initiated the "apartments for rent" track in the Law to Encourage Capital Investments, with the aim of increasing the stock of rental housing.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

17-year-old kills sixth-grader, wounds 5 in Iowa school shooting: US Police

Trump took $7.8 mn in foreign cash while in office. He'd do it again

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly blasts that rattled Iran

Afghanistan can become part of int'l community if it meets obligations: US

Apple supplier TDK bets its new batteries will change smartphone game

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Palestine israel housing scheme Housing prices Azerbaijan Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon