Israeli airstrikes near Syrian city of Aleppo kills several people

In this photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, Syrians inspect damaged buildings after airstrikes by government helicopters on the rebel-held Aleppo neighborhood of Mashhad, Syria. Photo: PTI

Representative Image | Photo: PTI

AP Beirut
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

Israeli airstrikes around the Syrian city of Aleppo killed several people early on Monday, Syrian state media reported.
The state-run SANA news agency gave no specific toll. It said the strikes were around the southeastern edge of Aleppo.
"The aggression led to a number of martyrs and some material losses," SANA said.
Israel did not immediately acknowledge the strikes and rarely does when it comes to Syria.
Syria and Israel have been at war since Israel's founding in 1948. Syria's President Bashar Assad has been backed by Iran in his country's yearslong war, and Israeli strikes previously have targeted Iranian positions and equipment.
The strikes also come while Israel is fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel separately has been striking targets in Lebanon as well as Hezbollah continues its cross-border fire into the country.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

