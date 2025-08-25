Monday, August 25, 2025 | 07:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israeli forces intensify strikes on Gaza outskirts, expand ops in north

Israeli forces intensify strikes on Gaza outskirts, expand ops in north

Tens of thousands of reservists are expected to report for duty on September 2, with the large-scale operation anticipated to follow in the coming weeks

The Israeli military conduct operations along the northern Gaza Strip border on May 20

According to the military, these operations will allow the expansion of combat into new zones and prevent Hamas from regaining ground| Photo: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli air and ground forces carried out heavy strikes on the eastern and northern outskirts of Gaza City overnight Saturday and into Sunday, demolishing buildings and homes as troop reinforcements were sent to the north, Times of Israel reported.

According to residents, explosions were reported throughout the night in Zeitoun and Shejaia. Tanks also targeted houses and roads in the Sabra neighbourhood, while several structures were destroyed in the town of Jabalia, north of Gaza City.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the 401st Armoured Brigade had recently returned to Jabalia, where they have joined the Givati Infantry Brigade. Both brigades, operating under the 162nd Division, have been tasked with dismantling Hamas networks by "eliminating terrorists, and strengthening operational control over the area."

 

According to the military, these operations will allow the expansion of combat into new zones and prevent Hamas from regaining ground. The IDF has stated that its forces are preparing for a major offensive aimed at seizing full control of Gaza City, Times of Israel reported.

Tens of thousands of reservists are expected to report for duty on September 2, with the large-scale operation anticipated to follow in the coming weeks.

Also Read

Houthis Yemen

Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen's capital, targeting Iran-backed rebels

Missile, missile test

After Op Sindoor, India plans major procurement of Israeli Rampage missiles

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli defence minister warns Gaza may face destruction over Hamas row

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

18 arrested as Microsoft staff protest Israel military tech ties review

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since war with Israel

On Sunday, local witnesses reported that Israeli forces killed four aid seekers travelling through a military zone south of Gaza City -- an area regularly used by Palestinians trying to reach a food distribution point.

According to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, more than 2,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 13,500 wounded while seeking aid at distribution points or along aid convoys. The ministry added that malnutrition-related deaths rose by eight to 289 on Sunday.

In response to its actions, Israel has said it seeks to minimise civilian fatalities and stresses that Hamas uses Gaza's civilians as human shields, fighting from civilian areas including homes, hospitals, schools, and mosques.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

China's Sanya shuts businesses, transport as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies

us pentagon

Some guard units deployed in Washington now carry firearms: Pentagon

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

How online chats are leading to imprisonment for blasphemy in Pak

Ishaq Dar, foreign minister of Pakistan

Pakistan foreign minister meets Bangladesh party leaders to strengthen ties

US President Donald Trump

Corporate America's newest activist investor? US President Donald Trump

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine Gaza Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon