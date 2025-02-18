Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 07:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu orders immediate enforcement of UNRWA law

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu orders immediate enforcement of UNRWA law

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is a relief and human development agency

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel had ordered UNRWA to vacate all premises in occupied East Jerusalem and cease operations in them by January 30 this year | (Photo: PTI)

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday instructed the immediate enforcement of the UNRWA law, which was passed by the Knesset with broad support.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is a relief and human development agency.

Sharing a post on X, Israel PMO said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that the UNRWA law, which was passed by the Knesset with broad support, be enforced immediately." 

"There are no restrictions on the implementation of the Prime Minister's directive," the post added.

Notably, earlier in October 2024, the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, passed two laws that called for ending UNRWA's operations in its territory and prohibiting Israeli authorities from having any contact with the agency.

Israel had ordered UNRWA to vacate all premises in occupied East Jerusalem and cease operations in them by January 30 this year.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders to cut funding for the UNRWA.

According to the United Nations, UNRWA was established shortly after the creation of the United Nations itself by General Assembly resolution 302 (IV) in the wake of the 1948 Arab-Israeli war to provide "direct relief and works programmes" for registered Palestinian refugees, defined as "persons whose normal place of residence was Palestine during the period 1 June 1946 to 15 May 1948 and who lost both home and means of livelihood as a result of the 1948 war."

For decades, the agency has provided essential humanitarian services to Palestine refugees in areas controlled by Israel, notably in Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. These include health facilities, schools and vocational training centres.

Following the approval of the bill in the Israeli Parliament, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stressed the central role that UNRWA plays in the delivery of aid and said that the effective ban would have "devastating consequences." The acting head of the UN aid coordination office, Joyce Msuya, had called the decision "dangerous and outrageous" whilst Commissioner-General of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini had said that the bills will "increase the suffering of the Palestinians and are nothing less than collective punishment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delta Airlines

Delta plane flips on landing in Toronto; 19 hurt, 3 critically injured

Donald Trump, Trump

President Trump unveils trade policy with reciprocal tariffs for fairness

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

US 'backstop' needed before committing forces to Ukraine: UK PM Starmer

Elon Musk with Donald Trump in the Oval Office

Judge to rule on effort to block DOGE from assessing data, firing employees

Gulf of Mexico, Panama

Mexico awaits Google's reply over Gulf of Mexico name before filing lawsuit

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu israel Palestine refugees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon