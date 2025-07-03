Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Israeli strikes kill 82 in Gaza, including 38 waiting for aid: Officials

Five people were killed around sites associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the newly created, secretive American organization backed by Israel to feed the Gaza Strip's population

33 others were killed waiting for aid trucks in other locations across the Gaza Strip | Bloomberg

AP Tel Aviv
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Airstrikes and shootings killed 82 Palestinians in Gaza overnight, including 38 while attempting to get much-needed humanitarian aid, hospitals and the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Israel's military did not have immediate comment on the strikes Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Five people were killed around sites associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the newly created, secretive American organization backed by Israel to feed the Gaza Strip's population, while 33 others were killed waiting for aid trucks in other locations across the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Hamas and Israel staked out their positions on Wednesday ahead of expected talks on a Washington-backed ceasefire proposal, with the militant group suggesting it was open to an agreement while the Israeli prime minister vowed there will be no Hamas in postwar Gaza.

 
 
Both stopped short of accepting the ceasefire proposal announced by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Hamas insisted on its longstanding position that any deal bring an end to the war in Gaza.
 
Trump said Tuesday that Israel had agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen.
 
The US leader has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire, and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

