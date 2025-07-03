Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Diddy acquitted of sex trafficking, convicted of lesser charges, no bail

Diddy acquitted of sex trafficking, convicted of lesser charges, no bail

US music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has been in prison since his arrest in September last year, was denied bail, pending sentencing

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges but convicted of two federal offences related to transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

Courtroom sketch of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, next to his lawyers Teny Geragos and Marc Agnifilo, reacts after learning he will not be released on bail, during trial on July 2, 2025 | Photo: Reuters

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Tuesday (local time) was convicted of two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitution, but was acquitted of the far more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. However, celebrations did not last long for the American music mogul as a US federal judge refused to grant bail to Combs, keeping him in custody as he awaits sentencing.
 
Combs, 55, had pleaded not guilty to all five charges.
 
While the more serious charge of sex trafficking could have seen him sentenced to life, the offences he has been convicted of carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison under the US’ federal Mann Act. Diddy’s lawyers believe that he may only face two years behind bars under federal sentencing guidelines.
 
 

Diddy’s bail denied despite partial acquittal

Combs has been in custody since his arrest in September 2024. His legal team argued that the acquittals shifted the legal calculus in his favour, warranting his release on a proposed $1 million bond, according to a report by Associated Press. Prosecutors, however, disagreed, contending Combs remains a flight risk and a danger to the community, citing evidence of physical abuse and involvement in illicit drug use and distribution.
 
US District Judge Arun Subramanian rejected Combs’ plea for release, noting that despite the jury’s acquittals on the heaviest counts, the remaining convictions were still serious. The judge cited Combs’ documented history of violence in his personal relationships. This included abuse admitted by the defence during the trial involving Diddy’s former partners Cassie Ventura, who publicly stepped forward, and another woman, testifying under the pseudonym of ‘Jane’.

Verdict after three days of jury deliberations

The verdict came after three days of deliberations by a jury of eight men and four women. On Tuesday, jurors signalled they were deadlocked on the racketeering count, prompting the judge to urge further discussions. By Wednesday, they returned a partial verdict, convicting Combs of transporting individuals for sex work while clearing him of the most severe allegations.
Following the verdict, Combs told his family members, “I love you, Mom. I’ll be all right”, before being escorted out.
 

Ventura, Jane abuse testimonies against Combs

The case centred around claims that Combs used wealth, influence, and violence to coerce women into degrading sexual acts. Much of the trial focused on testimony from former girlfriend and R&B artist Cassie Ventura, who described an 11-year relationship marked by manipulation, violence, and orchestrated sex parties involving hired male sex workers.
 
Ventura’s four-day testimony included accounts of being physically assaulted and forced to participate in humiliating encounters. In one incident, she recalled being dragged down a hotel hallway by Combs. Jane, another ex-partner of Combs, recounted similar experiences of coercion and physical abuse she felt pressured into sexual encounters to maintain the financial stability of the couple.
 

Kid Cudi testifies against Sean Combs 

The trial also heard testimony from rapper Kid Cudi, who accused Combs of breaking into his home and implied that Combs may have orchestrated an arson attack on his car, a charge Combs has denied.
 
The legal collapse of the music mogul has rocked the industry, sending shockwaves through its core. High-profile friends and associates have also been thrust into the spotlight, as fans question how much they may have known about Combs’ actions.  ALSO READ: P Diddy's arrest: Why your favourite Hollywood stars may be in trouble
 

Civil suits filed against Diddy

Aside from criminal charges, Combs also faces civil suits. In late 2023, Ventura filed a civil suit against him, alleging long-term abuse, which was settled for $20 million. Since then, many more lawsuits have emerged, accusing him of sexual misconduct and assault, many of which remain pending. 
A sentencing date has yet to be announced. Until then, Combs will remain in custody. 
Prosecutors have argued that Combs’ conduct warrants four to five years under federal sentencing guidelines, more than double the estimate suggested by the defence.
 
[With inputs from Associated Press]

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

