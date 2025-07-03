Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 08:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Donald and Melania Trump to meet hostage freed from Gaza at White House

Donald and Melania Trump to meet hostage freed from Gaza at White House

Edan Alexander, a soldier, was 19 when militants stormed his base in Israel and dragged him into the Gaza Strip. He moved to Israel in 2022 after finishing high school and enlisted in the military

Donald Trump and Melania Trump

Trump in early March met at the White House with a group of eight former hostages who had been released by Hamas (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will meet at the White House on Thursday with Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza, who was released in May.

The President and First Lady have met with many released hostages from Gaza, and they greatly look forward to meeting Edan Alexander and his family in the Oval Office tomorrow, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. 

Alexander, now 21, is an American-Israeli from New Jersey. The soldier was 19 when militants stormed his base in Israel and dragged him into the Gaza Strip. Alexander moved to Israel in 2022 after finishing high school and enlisted in the military.

 

He was released on May 12 by the militant group Hamas after 584 days in captivity. Alexander had been in Israel since he was freed until he travelled last month home to New Jersey, where his family still lives. 

He was among 251 people taken hostage by Hamas in the October 7, 2023 attack that led to the Israel-Hamas war.

Trump in early March met at the White House with a group of eight former hostages who had been released by Hamas: Iair Horn, Omer Shem Tov, Eli Sharabi, Keith Siegel, Aviva Siegel, Naama Levy, Doron Steinbrecher and Noa Argamani.

Thursday's meeting comes ahead of a planed visit on Monday to the White House by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Trump pushes the Israeli government and Hamas to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage agreement and end the war in Gaza.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

firework incident, kerala

7 missing in California after warehouse explosion sets off massive blaze

wildfire

2 killed in Spanish wildfire as extreme heat wave hits parts of Europe

Hackers, Hacking, Cyber attacks

Columbia student data stolen by politically motivated hacker, says univ

Leo XIV, Leo, New Pope, Pope, Robert Francis Prevost, Robert Francis

Pope Leo XIV's hometown okays childhood home buy, eyes village revival

Google

Google offers new search tweaks to counter EU antitrust scrutiny: Report

Topics : Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Hostages Melania Trump White House Hamas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon