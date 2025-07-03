Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Wrongly deported from US, Garcia says subjected to torture in El Salvador

Wrongly deported from US, Garcia says subjected to torture in El Salvador

Abrego Garcia was living in Maryland when he was mistakenly deported and became a flashpoint in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown

kilmar abrego garcia

The new details of Abrego Garcia's incarceration in El Salvador were added to a lawsuit against the Trump administration. | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kilmar Abrego Garcia said he suffered severe beatings, severe sleep deprivation and psychological torture in the notorious El Salvador prison the Trump administration had deported him to in March, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Abrego Garcia was living in Maryland when he was mistakenly deported and became a flashpoint in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. 

 

The new details of Abrego Garcia's incarceration in El Salvador were added to a lawsuit against the Trump administration that Abrego Garcia's wife filed in Maryland federal court after he was deported.

 

The Trump administration has asked a federal judge in Maryland to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it is now moot because the government returned him to the United States as ordered by the court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

trade, import, export, container, shipping

New US-Vietnam deal risks retaliation from China over Trump tariffs

US jobs, jobs data, US population, job report, unemployment

US June jobs report set to show slow hiring, strain from Trump's policies

Skydiving plane crash, aircraft crash

Small skydiving plane with 15 on board crashes in New Jersey; no casualties

boat, boat sinking

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali; rescuers search for 43 missing

investigation, probe, research

New CIA report slams investigation into Russia's support for Trump in 2016

Topics : Donald Trump Trump’s immigration agenda Donald Trump administration Trump administration US immigration crackdown Sleep deprivation prison

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon