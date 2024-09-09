Business Standard
Home / World News / Israeli strikes left 18 dead in biggest toll since war in Gaza began: Syria

Israeli strikes left 18 dead in biggest toll since war in Gaza began: Syria

Israeli strikes hit several areas in central Syria, damaging a highway in Hama province and sparking fires, Syrian state news agency SANA said

A scene of explosion after an Israeli strike on Gaza last October | Photo: Reuters

A scene of explosion after an Israeli strike: Representative Image | Photo: Reuters

AP Masyaf (Syria)
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of people killed in overnight Israeli strikes in Syria has risen to 18 with dozens more wounded, Syria's health minister said on Monday the largest death toll in such an attack since the beginning of the war in Gaza.
One of the sites targeted was a research centre used in the development of weapons, a war monitor said. Syrian officials said civilian sites were targeted.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Israel regularly targets military sites in Syria linked to Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Those strikes have become more frequent as Hezbollah has exchanged fire with Israeli forces for the past 11 months against the backdrop of Israel's war against Hamas a Hezbollah ally in Gaza.
 
However, the intensity and death toll of Sunday night's strikes were unusual.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations. The strikes often target Syrian forces or Iranian-backed groups.
Israel has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment in Syria, particularly since Syria is a key route for Iran to send weapons to Hezbollah.

More From This Section

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

Karachi sees surge in street crime, reports 5,960 incidents in Aug: Report

china Flag, China

China's deflation spiral now entering dangerous stage, needs policy action

FDI dollar currency cash

Dollar recovers some losses as traders scale back bets of big Fed rate cut

Air Canada

Air Canada finalising plan to shutdown as union talks near impasse

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel finance ministry slashes growth forecast as war in Gaza hits economy

Israeli strikes hit several areas in central Syria, damaging a highway in Hama province and sparking fires, Syrian state news agency SANA said.
Speaking to reporters, Syrian Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash described the strikes as a brutal and barbaric aggression. He said the death toll had risen to 18 with nearly 40 wounded.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said 25 were killed, including at least five civilians, while the others included Syrian army soldiers and members of Hezbollah and other Iran-linked armed groups.
One strike targeted a scientific research centre in Masyaf, and others struck sites where Iranian militias and experts are stationed to develop weapons in Syria, the observatory said. It said the research centre was reportedly used for developing weapons, including short- and medium-range precision missiles and drones.
Minister of Electricity Mohammad al-Zamel said the strikes had caused truly significant damage to water and electricity infrastructure.
This brutal attack targeted civilian targets, and the martyrs were mostly civilians, as were the wounded, he said.
Local media also reported strikes around the coastal city of Tartous, which the observatory said were the result of air defense missiles falling.
On Monday afternoon, a charred car remained at the scene of one strike and smoke was still rising from some spots where fires had been put out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

airstrike, Khan Younis

As Iran threatens Israel, danger of missile programme remains in question

Israel-Hamas, Israeli airstrike, Gaza Strip

Beirut residents scramble to make contingency plans after Israeli airstrike

Israel vs Palestine, Israel, Palestine

Palestinian militants kill 3 Israeli police officers in West Bank

Israel, Hezbollah

Israel, Hezbollah step back, but for how long? All eyes on Iran's next move

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's foreign min vows retaliation against Israel over Haniyeh's death

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict Syria Syria crisis Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon