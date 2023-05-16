It may not help: WHO on use of artificial sweeteners for weight loss

By Emma Court and Thomas Mulier



Artificial sweeteners may not help people lose weight, the World Health Organization said in new guidelines that warned against products like diet sodas.

The WHO’s advice is based on a scientific review that found products containing aspartame and stevia — often marketed as diet foods — likely don’t help reduce body fat in the long term. Artificial sweeteners may not help people lose weight, the World Health Organization said in new guidelines that warned against products like diet sodas.



Artificial sweeteners were also linked with higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, as well as of dying, according to the WHO. “People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether,” Francesco Branca, WHO director for nutrition and food safety, said Monday.



‘Not Essential’

The new guidance applies to all non-sugar sweeteners, including stevia derivatives and sucralose. Such products have become widely used and are commonly added to processed foods and beverages, like diet soda, or sold on their own.

Also Read Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences Type 2 diabetes linked with gestational diabetes in S Asian women: Study Poor diet linked to 14 million cases of type 2 diabetes globally: Study Approx 1 person in 20 is diabetic, 3-5% of new cases linked to Covid: Study Glenmark Pharma launches combination drug for Type 2 diabetic patients Agencies men caused May 9 mayhem, PTI blamed to justify crackdown: Imran At least 10 people killed in fire at hostel in New Zealand's Wellington US-India partnership one of most consequential relations: US Dept of State At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, says police 15 killed in clash between 2 tribes over delimitation of coal mine in Pak



Popular consumer products like Diet Coke and Diet Snapple, rebranded last year to Zero Sugar Snapple, contain aspartame. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., the maker of Snapple, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Coca-Cola Co. referred Bloomberg to a statement from the Calorie Control Council that called artificial sweeteners “a critical tool that can help consumers manage body weight and reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases.” Artificial sweeteners “are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value,” Branca said. They are also often used to replace sugar in highly processed foods and drinks, and therefore may encourage low-quality diets.



The new recommendation applies to everyone except those who already have diabetes, the WHO said. The agency issued a draft guideline against sweeteners in July last year, and opened it up to a public consultation. The International Sweeteners Association, another industry group, said in a statement that it’s “disappointed that the WHO’s conclusions are largely based on low certainty evidence from observational studies.” Observational studies often don’t have safeguards like comparison groups, which can introduce bias into findings.

The WHO has previously advised adults and kids to limit their sugar intake to 10% of total energy consumption, highlighting the connection between less sugar intake and lower body weight.