JUST IN
Byju's may terminate jersey sponsorship deal with BCCI, MPL may exit too
Meesho order volume more than doubles to 91 cr, onboards 5 lakh suppliers
Honeywell bullish, sees growth across infra, energy transition, automation
NCLT approves merger of Kalpataru Power Transmission, JMC Projects
As Apple makes India shift, suppliers move to invest Rs 2,800 crore in UP
Maiden Pharma cough syrup row: Gambian Parliament seeks legal action
Adani Solar starts manufacturing large sized monocrystalline silicon ingots
Will quit after finding 'foolish enough' person to become Twitter CEO: Musk
Reliance Retail Ventures sells 2% stake in Just Dial for Rs 101 crore
Software exports from Technopark grow 15% to touch Rs 9,775 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Valuation gap with peers is expected to narrow down for Axis Bank
icon-arrow-left
Rahul advises Cong leaders to walk 15 km, get bruises, connect with people
Business Standard

Glenmark Pharma launches combination drug for Type 2 diabetic patients

It is priced at Rs 14.90 per day, thereby reducing the daily cost of therapy by 40 per cent, making it more affordable to the masses, the company said in a statement

Topics
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Diabetes drug

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
It has been launched under the brand name Zita-PioMet, and contains Teneligliptin (20 mg), Pioglitazone (15 mg) and Metformin (500mg/1000mg) in a sustained release (SR) formulation.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday said it has launched triple fixed-dose combination Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India for diabetic patients.

This fixed-dose combination offers patients with Type 2 diabetes the convenience of once daily dosing to improve their glycemic control. It is priced at Rs 14.90 per day, thereby reducing the daily cost of therapy by 40 per cent, making it more affordable to the masses, the company said in a statement.

It has been launched under the brand name Zita-PioMet, and contains Teneligliptin (20 mg), Pioglitazone (15 mg) and Metformin (500mg/1000mg) in a sustained release (SR) formulation, it added.

"Type 2 diabetes patients in India often face issues of beta cell dysfunction along with insulin resistance. In fact, the prevalence of high insulin resistance in India is 38 per cent compared to the global incidence of 15 per cent," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals EVP & Business Head - India Formulations Alok Malik said.

The market for oral anti-diabetic drugs in India is estimated to be Rs 11,877 crore with an annual growth of 6.3 per cent against the corresponding period previous year, the company said citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended November 2022.

It further said as per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetes in India is expected to increase to 125 million by 2045, 77 per cent of which would have uncontrolled diabetes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 23:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.