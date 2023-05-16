close

US-India partnership one of most consequential relations: US Dept of State

"PM Modi's visit is an opportunity to deepen some of these partnerships," he added

Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:38 AM IST
Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, on Monday (local time) highlighted the deepening partnership between Washington and New Delhi ahead of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relations and we were close with India on a number of vital priorities. The state visit is an opportunity to deepen some of these partnerships," said Vedant Patel on the question of PM Modi's Official State Visit to the United States on June 22, 2023.

He said that State Department and Secretary Antony Blinken are critically involved in the upcoming state visit for PM Modi.

Speaking about India's role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, Patel said, "The state visit is an opportunity to deepen some of these partnerships, whether it has been ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific and ensuring that it is a region that is more connected, more prosperous, more secure and more resilient. Obviously, between India and the United States, there exists an opportunity to deepen trade issues, deepen security partnerships."

He also highlighted some shared global challenges like global health and addressing the climate crisis.

"There's an opportunity to address some shared global challenges like global health and addressing the climate crisis. So, again, I'm not going to get ahead of the state visit, but we very much look forward to hosting the Indian government," said Patel.

Earlier, the White House in a statement announced that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit next month.

The statement released by the White House read, "President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023."

The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the US and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship, linking Americans and Indians.

"The visit will strengthen the two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space," the statement read.

The last in-person meeting between PM Modi and US President Biden was held in Indonesia. The two leaders took into account areas like crucial and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

During the meeting, both sides discussed close cooperation in future-oriented sectors such as critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, and artificial intelligence, an official statement by Prime Minister's office read. The two leaders also held talks on topical global and regional developments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi US India relations Antony Blinken

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:38 AM IST

